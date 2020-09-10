Is Keir Starmer more Major than Blair?

PUBLISHED: 11:47 10 September 2020

Peter Kerr

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer was described by Goerge Galloway as

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer was described by Goerge Galloway as "Tony Blair without the laughs". (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

2020 Getty Images

For good or bad, most of the parallels drawn with the Labour leader have been with Tony Blair. But, says PETER KERR, perhaps he is most like the man Blair defeated.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.

The public see Keir Starmer as most akin to Tony Blair. Photo: YouGov, July 2020The public see Keir Starmer as most akin to Tony Blair. Photo: YouGov, July 2020

Back in April, George Galloway quipped that Keir Starmer is “Tony Blair without the laughs”. Putting aside the dig at Starmer’s humourless persona, the comparison between the current Labour leader and the party’s most successful former PM is one we’re likely to hear more often.

Indeed, a recent YouGov poll, taken 100 days into Starmer’s time as Labour leader, showed that a third of UK voters compare Starmer to Tony Blair.

An earlier poll, conducted in June, showed that Starmer is, in fact, the most popular Labour leader since Blair, putting the current leader’s approval ratings on a par with Blair’s in December 1994, shortly after he became leader of the opposition.

These comparisons will undoubtedly strike a chord with both sides of the Labour party.

Former Conservative Prime Minister John Major. Photo: (JOHNNY EGGITT/AFP via Getty Images)Former Conservative Prime Minister John Major. Photo: (JOHNNY EGGITT/AFP via Getty Images)

For the moderates, it will ignite their faith that Starmer can emulate Blair’s achievements in pulling the party out of its electoral wilderness and, indeed, the clutches of the left.

For the Corbyn loyalists, it will undoubtedly fuel their suspicions that Starmer’s aim is to purge the legacy of the Corbyn project and take the party back to its Blairite past.

But is the comparison between Starmer and Blair a valid one?

Certainly, there are some obvious parallels. Like Starmer, Blair’s main task was to restore the electability of the party after a long period in opposition.

Starmer is currently the most popular Labour leader since Tony Blair. (Photo by Antoine GYORI/Sygma via Getty Images)Starmer is currently the most popular Labour leader since Tony Blair. (Photo by Antoine GYORI/Sygma via Getty Images)

And, as we’re starting to see with Starmer, Blair approached this challenge by signalling to the electorate, the media and business interests that he was pulling the party towards the centre ground of politics and wrestling control from the trade unions and the left.

‘Socialism distancing’ as one social media meme recently put it. In this respect, Starmer perhaps faces a bigger challenge, as much of Blair’s work had already been done for him by his predecessors Neil Kinnock and John Smith.

Nevertheless, there is no doubt that Starmer’s generally amiable persona as a sensible and moderate centrist places him much closer to being a Blair-like figure than a committed ‘Bennite’, like his predecessor, Corbyn.

Yet, in these early days at least, this is where the comparisons potentially end.

For it would be a mistake to misremember the younger Tony Blair of the mid-1990s as a being merely a ‘sensible’ or ‘dry’ centrist – labels which could easily be applied to Starmer. In fact, Blair’s major success was in projecting himself as a charismatic leader offering something distinctly ‘new’ to British politics.

This sense of newness was encapsulated by his ‘modernisation’ rhetoric – a rhetoric which allowed him to claim that he was not just in the business of modernising his party, but also the wider UK government and economy.

All of which allowed him to project himself as someone who harkened more to Labour’s future than to its past.

Of course, there’s a huge extent to which this projection of ‘newness’ and futurity from Blair was largely smoke and mirrors, given the extent to which the former Labour leader ended up following a path laid out by his predecessor Margaret Thatcher.

Yet love him or loathe him, much of Blair’s early electoral success lay precisely in his ability to convince voters that he was offering something fresh and distinct from both his Labour and Conservative predecessors.

You may also want to watch:

Starmer can credibly claim to be offering something different to Corbyn. He has also been widely lauded for offering a contrasting style to Boris Johnson. His more serious persona and forensic eye for detail both help make him look like the adult in the room when the two go head to head.

Yet are these qualities enough to convince voters that Starmer is offering something substantively new?

What Blair brought was a distinctly new political lexicon; a language built around notions of modernisation, third way ideas, stakeholder capitalism, and the need to overcome social exclusion, embrace globalisation and create joined-up systems of governance.

These discourses of newness, transformation and future vision were powerfully employed through a range of innovative marketing techniques.

The result was the emergence of New Labour as a ‘project’ built around the personality of its leader, and one which promised to have the transformative potential of its predecessor project, ‘Thatcherism’. In those respects at least, it is Corbyn rather than Starmer who begins to look a bit more like Blair.

There are, of course, endless criticisms that can, and have been, made of Blair’s time in government – not least that his main legacy was a loss of up to five million Labour voters following the fall-out from the Iraq War.

There is a strong argument to be made, even from a centrist position, that Starmer would be wise to avoid any such comparisons with Blair.

Yet, there are nevertheless key lessons that the current Labour leader might want to take from Blair. Foremost is the need for Starmer to forge a broader ‘vision’.

Where does his own claim to ‘newness’ lie, other than the fact that he’s a grown up? What languages and slogans might we identify as Starmer-esque?

And where, as Galloway pointed out, are the laughs? Where is the charisma and the carefully fashioned ‘brand’ that Starmer wants to project?

Interestingly, these are the same types of questions that were aimed at Blair’s predecessor, John Major, the epitome of the ‘sensible centrist’.

One word that came to epitomise the Major years was ‘grey’ – not only to characterise his rather lacklustre personality, but also his broader lack of a distinctive agenda or vision for the country. ‘Thatcherism with a grey face’, as some commentators had it.

What made life so difficult for Major was the circumstances he faced at the time; circumstances that are strikingly similar to those currently faced by Starmer.

A deeply divided party, a worsening economic recession and a series of political crises – including a major one over Europe – all hampered his ability to carve out a distinct and coherent vision for his party and government.

And, even though Major managed to confound his critics with an unexpected electoral victory in 1992, his overall lack of a definable agenda, combined with wider perceptions that he was dull and boring, made it ultimately impossible for him to compete with the much more charismatic Tony Blair.

It is still very early days for the new Labour leader. And the context that he has found himself in during the first four months of his leadership has hardly been conducive to forging a wider political project.

Yet, if he wants to emulate Blair’s success in making Labour an electoral force again, he might be advised to look further back in time to the Major years and recognise that being ‘sensible’ isn’t always enough of a platform for electoral success and political longevity.

Vision, charisma, branding, and perhaps even a slice of populism, have all become staple ingredients in an increasingly personalised and presidentialised political environment. And, in the UK context, we might attribute much of that environment to the legacy of Blair.

Peter Kerr is a senior lecturer in politics at the University of Birmingham; this article was first published by UK in a Changing Europe

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press with your support. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £20

Latest Articles

BBC comedy hasn’t lurched left - it’s the audience that has moved

Have I Got News For You's Ian Hislop, left, and Paul Merton. Picture: BBC/Hat Trick/Ray Burmiston

Is Keir Starmer more Major than Blair?

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer was described by Goerge Galloway as

Mandrake: Sands has no time for Boris Johnson’s critics

Sarah Sands has passed on the editorship of Today to Owenna Griffiths, but in Sands' final days, the show seems defined more by who it won't allow to speak as much as who it does. Photo by David M Benett.

ALASTAIR CAMPBELL: We must fight to protect hard-pressed democracy

Protestations of a belief in free speech by the likes of Matt Hancock fail to show in their actions. Photo: Twitter

MICHAEL WHITE: Boris Johnson is full of sound and fury - but not much substance

Boris Johnson seems to be making a lot of Brexit-noise, but not a lot of strategy. Cartoon: Martin Rowson

The multinational make-up of the Oxford University vaccine team

At least 26% of the 383 scientists working on the Oxford University Covid vaccine team are not British. (Photo by Allan Carvalho/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Vital steps for the Covid vaccine team

To be approved, vaccines need to go through multiple rounds of testing to show they're safe and effective. Picture: PA

The bumpy Brexit Express train ride

The Daily Express campaigned vigorously for Brexit. Photo: Express

JAMES BALL: Who will Boris Johnson choose to betray next?

Boris Johnson faces an inevtable backlash over his failed 'oven ready' Brexit deal. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

ANDREW ADONIS: State aid won’t provide a solution when it comes to Brexit

Automobile executive George Turnbull (1926 - 1992), managing director of the Austin-Morris division of British Leyland, with the new Morris Marina, UK, 22nd April 1971. (Photo by Len Trievnor/Daily Express/Getty Images)

Without a rejoin policy there’s little to stop pro-Europeans in the Lib Dems from moving to Labour

Sir Ed Davey speaks after he was elected as the leader of the Liberal Democrats. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

Ed Davey is right to rule out the Lib Dems campaigning to rejoin the EU

Sir Ed Davey at the Conrad Hotel, Westminster, London after he has been elected as the leader of the Liberal Democrats. PA Photo. Picture date: Thursday August 27, 2020. See PA story POLITICS LibDems. Photo credit should read: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Haulage boss warns 80% chance of ‘chaos in Kent’ after Brexit transition period ends

A view of the M20 motorway near Ashford in Kent. Photograph: Gareth Fuller/PA.

Health secretary blames British public for shortfall in coronavirus testing capacity

Health secretary Matt Hancock in the House of Commons; Parliamentlive

Matt Hancock says we should listen to Tony Abbott’s sister when questioning his suitability for trade role

Matt Hancock is asked about Tony Abbott on Sky News. Photograph: Sky News.

Britain likened to ‘rogue state’ by veteran diplomat after No 10 threaten to tear up agreement

Prime Minister Boris Johnson during Prime Minister's Questions. Photograph: House of Commons.

Tory MP resigns from Boris Johnson’s government ‘for personal reasons’

Conservative party leader Boris Johnson and Simon Clarke MP speak to a steelworker during a visit to Guisborough, North Yorkshire. Photograph: Ian Forsyth/PA.

DUP insists it’s not divided on Withdrawal Agreement after Arlene Foster contradicts MP

The DUP's Arlene Foster and Jeffery Donaldson speaking to the media. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA.

The book which reminds us why Keir Starmer is a massive improvement for Labour

Labour's Keir Starmer out campaigning with Anneliese Dodds in Peterborough. Photograph: Twitter.

Government claims bill overriding Withdrawal Agreement will ‘protect peace in Northern Ireland’

Prime Minister Boris Johnson chairs a Cabinet meeting at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office in London, ahead of MPs returning to Westminster after the summer recess. Photograph: Toby Melville/PA.

Minister denies Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal was not ‘oven ready’

Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds a freshly baked pie while wearing a 'get Brexit done' apron. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

LIZ GERARD: Number 10 must end the bullying and bluster to get us back in the office

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, wearing the school tie he was presented with on arrival, speaks to a class of year 7 pupils on their first day back at school. (Photo by Jack Hill - WPA Pool/ Getty Images)

Liz Truss confirms appointment of Tony Abbott as post-Brexit trade adviser

Former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott. Photograph: Tristan Fewings/PA.

Michel Barnier says he will ‘never yield’ to Brexiteers attempting to ‘destroy’ the EU

Michel Barnier speaks with Marion Van Renterghem in Paris. (Photo by Li Yang/China News Service via Getty Images)

WILL SELF: Going back to school in a Covid world

WILL SELF argues the pandemic has exasperated old arguments about the education system. Picture: Getty Images

Great European Lives: Victoria Fyodorova

Russian-American actress and author Victoria Fyodorova (1946 - 2012), UK, 28th September 1979. (Photo by Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

How a 16-year-old became a language lynchpin

Vintage illustration of Sacajawea on the Lewis and Clark Trail, from the 1804 expedition; screen print, 1933. After a needlepoint design. (Photo by GraphicaArtis/Getty Images)

Star turns: Acting Dame Eileen Atkins happy to be overlooked

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 15: Dame Eileen Atkins during the Eileen Atkins portrait unveiling at Sardi's on November 15, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Walter McBride/Getty Images)

No 10 denies push to get workers in offices despite plans for new social media activity

Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves the Foreign and Commonwealth Office in London. Photograph: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

How Ayia Napa transformed from a fishing village to the heart of garage music

Ayia Napa's Nissi beach. (PATRICK BAZ/AFP via Getty Images)

Why game show hosts should be banned from high office

Donald Trump Jr., Donald Trump and Ivanka Trump during

JOHN KAMPFNER: Germany does do things better

The Brandenburg Gate illuminated during celebrations on the 25th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall on November 9, 2014. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

How Europe’s top clubs have parked the bus

Manuel Neuer, captain of FC Bayern Munich lifts the UEFA Champions League Trophy following his team's victory in the UEFA Champions League Final match between Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich at Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica on August 23, 2020 in Lisbon, Portugal. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Alan McGee on his loathing of BBC 6Music

Liam Gallagher With Alan Mcgee Outside Ronnie Scotts, London, Britain - Jul 1997, Liam Gallagher And Alan Mcgee , London , Britain - 1997 (Photo by Brian Rasic/Getty Images)

Could the ‘new towns’ scheme solve the housing crisis?

A residential street in the New Town of Milton Keynes, still under construction in Buckinghamshire, October 1978. (Photo by Central Press/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Africa and its confident and expanding film industry

SEMBENE OUSMANE (Photo by Michel RENAUDEAU/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

Five Brexit scenarios looming on horizon

Boris Johnson, Gisela Stuart and Douglas Carswell address the people of Stafford in Market Square during the Vote Leave, Brexit Battle Bus tour. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

It’s time for Keir Starmer to speak up on Brexit

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer. Photograph: Jacob King/PA Wire.

The new doctrine of ministerial irresponsibility

Gavin Williamson walks through Downing Street in central London (Photo by TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images)

The myth of green growth

A traffic jam is seen in Gurgaon some 30 km south of New Delhi on 29 June 2019 after a heavy rain. (Photo by Nasir Kachroo/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Most Read

School that Boris Johnson visited to show was ‘safe’ closes due to coronavirus days after visit

Prime Minister Boris Johnson with year 11 pupils as he tours Castle Rock school, Coalville, in the east Midlands. Photograph: Jack Hill/The Times.

Fourth firm with links to Dominic Cummings awarded £640,000 in government work without an open tender process

Number 10 special advisor Dominic Cummings arrives in Downing Street. (Photo by Tolga AKMEN / AFP) (Photo by TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images)

Twitter urged to ban prominent right-wing blogger David Vance over string of racist remarks

Twitter has been urged to act over David Vance's posts. Photograph: Twitter.

Britain’s billionaires see profits soar during pandemic while poorest may see wage rise scrapped

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak (left) and Prime Minister Boris Johnson leave 10 Downing Street. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

These are the Tory MPs who voted against the Grenfell Inquiry recommendations

308 Tory MPs voted down recommendations by the Grenfell Tower Inquiry to improve fire safety standards in buildings. (Photo by English Heritage/Heritage Images/Getty Images)

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Pro-EU events and grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Anti-Brexit protesters outside the Houses of Parliament. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA.

Find your nearest pro-European campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.