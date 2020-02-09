Keir Starmer calls for privacy after mother-in-law dies following accident

Sir Keir Starmer during a Labour Party press conference in central London.

Labour leadership front-runner Sir Keir Starmer's mother-in-law has died after an accident.

Shadow cabinet member Sir Keir withdrew from campaign events on Friday due to the situation.

Chairwoman of his campaign, Jenny Chapman, tweeted on Sunday: "My thoughts and prayers are with Keir Starmer and his family.

"Keir's mother-in-law died yesterday following an accident two weeks ago.

"Thank you to everyone for being so kind and supportive and for respecting his family's privacy at this difficult time."

Polls have regularly been suggesting that Sir Keir is likely to come out on top in the leadership ballot in which he is pitted against Rebecca Long-Bailey, Emily Thornberry and Lisa Nandy.

A Labour leadership hustings event in Nottingham went ahead on Saturday with a representative standing in for Sir Keir.