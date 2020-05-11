Labour says lockdown announcement ‘unravelling’ after Dominic Raab’s broadcast interviews

Keir Starmer appears on Nick Ferrari's LBC programme. Photograph: LBC/Global. Archant

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said the new lockdown instructions issued by the prime minister on Sunday were starting to “unravel” after Dominic Raab toured television and radio studios.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.

“What I think everybody wanted to hear was something that was pretty clear and a sense of all the countries - England, Scotland, Wales - pulling together and we didn’t get clarity,” he told LBC Radio.

“I accept that for some things, like when can a school open, that’s going to be conditional, but on this business of going back to work, the suggestion was last night that people go back to work today if they can’t work at home, but don’t use public transport - and that’s really difficult, particularly if you’re in a city like London - and without guidelines in place as to how work places need to operate.

“You know, simple things like how do you keep people two metres apart? What about sanitation, protective equipment?

You may also want to watch:

“These are things that were discussed in a consultation document last weekend but not resolved yet.

“I was actually quite surprised the prime minister said, effectively in 12 hours’ time, start going back to work without those bits in place.

“We needed that clarity and it is unravelling a bit this morning because I think the foreign secretary has now said, ‘Well, go back to work doesn’t really mean until Wednesday’, so suddenly it has shifted.

“What I wanted to see was this detail pinned down. I know this is difficult and any government would struggle, but you almost need more clarity at this stage than you did when you put in the lockdown.

“Coming out, you need real clarity and it’s all over the place.”