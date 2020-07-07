Latest The New European

Keir Starmer warns new televised ‘White House style’ briefings risks ‘unbalancing the political discourse’

PUBLISHED: 12:54 07 July 2020 | UPDATED: 12:54 07 July 2020

Handout photo issued by 10 Downing Street of Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a media briefing in Downing Street, London, on coronavirus (COVID-19). PA Photo. Picture date: Tuesday June 23, 2020. See PA story HEALTH Coronavirus. Photo credit should read: Andrew Parsons/10 Downing Street/Crown Copyright/PA Wire NOTE TO EDITORS: This handout photo may only be used in for editorial reporting purposes for the contemporaneous illustration of events, things or the people in the image or facts mentioned in the caption. Reuse of the picture may require further permission from the copyright holder.

Handout photo issued by 10 Downing Street of Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a media briefing in Downing Street, London, on coronavirus (COVID-19). PA Photo. Picture date: Tuesday June 23, 2020. See PA story HEALTH Coronavirus. Photo credit should read: Andrew Parsons/10 Downing Street/Crown Copyright/PA Wire NOTE TO EDITORS: This handout photo may only be used in for editorial reporting purposes for the contemporaneous illustration of events, things or the people in the image or facts mentioned in the caption. Reuse of the picture may require further permission from the copyright holder.

Labour leader Keir Starmer is investigating ways to be given the right-to-reply to Boris Johnson after he announced plans to start televising daily press briefings with journalists later this year.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.

Rather than being ronted by the prime minister, Johnson will put forward a political appointee to host the briefings. Downing Street has said it expects to begin recruitment for the role this month.

Johnson said the televised events would improve “accountability and transparency” within his government, but Labour leader Starmer said it was an “obviously political move” which risks “unbalancing the political discourse”.

Speaking to the Evening Standard Starmer said he was looking at how Labour can continue to offer opposition to Johnson when the events begin.

You may also want to watch:

“It’s obviously a political move. Nobody can quarrel with greater transparency but this is political and one of the greatest things in our democracy is balance and hearing both sides,” he said.

“We are exploring, and keen to explore, just how the political balance is maintained if you move to this style of briefing. That’s the risk of it, that it unbalances the political discourse.”

He added: “Our democracy thrives on balance and in particular the opposition being able to hold the government to account. So that needs to be addressed.”

Dominic Cummings’ shake-up of Whitehall later this year will reduce the number of communications staff working in government, leading to a more centralised role for Downing Street in promoting key messages.

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press with your support. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £20

Latest Articles

Boris Johnson refuses to apologise for comments about care homes

No 10 said prime minister Boris Johnson would not apologise for comments he made about care homes; PA Video/PA Wire

Fresh hope for Brexit deal as EU appears to compromise on fisheries policy

Michel Barnier, the EU's chief Brexit negotiator, has offered UK negotiators an olive branch, promising a compromise on fisheries policy; Stefan Rousseau

Minister defends Boris Johnson’s attempt to shift blame for coronavirus deaths on to care home staff

BBC presenter Dan Walker and business secretary Alok Sharma; Twitter

Tories cancel party conference due to coronavirus pandemic

Prime mnister Boris Johnson speaking at a press conference on the election trail. Photograph: Dominic Lipinski/PA.

Join us (virtually) at our fourth birthday bash!

The New European. Photo: Archant

A brief history of Irish colonialism

Dunadd Hill Fort, the original crowning place of the Kings of Scotland, Lochgilphead, Argyll, Scotland, United Kingdom. (Photo by: Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

The 1945 Rising: What Labour can learn about winning a majority after a crisis

NEW DAWN: Prime minister Clement Attlee celebrates with supporters after Labour's surprise 1945 General Election victory. Photo: Getty Images

Tory MP sparks outrage after sharing ‘crass’ joke about austerity after trip to hairdressers

Redcar MP Jacob Young. Photograph: David Woolfall/Wikipedia/Creative Commons.

Will it be third time lucky for Boris Johnson?

Boris Johnson at a news conference inside 10 Downing Street. Photograph: Simon Dawson/PA.

We aren’t witnessing ‘British exceptionalism’ - it’s an issue homegrown in England

Boris Johnson at PMQs in the House of Commons. Photograph: Jessica Taylor/UK Parliament.

Pro-Brexit group claims Remainers are to blame for ‘mess’ surrounding UK’s departure from EU

The Leave Alliance used Twitter to blame Remainers for Brexit; Twitter

Keir Starmer takes aim at Boris Johnson’s dad and Dominic Cummings over rule breaking

LBC host Nick Ferrari and Sir Keir Starmer; LBC, Twitter

‘Take Brexit Revenge’ - The mantra for Boris Johnson’s government

Britain's Prime Minister and Conservative party leader Boris Johnson drives a Union flag-themed JCB, with the words

STAR TURNS: The actress who gave me a jolt on Brexit

circa 1965: British actress Sarah Miles, best known for the smouldering sensuality displayed in many of her roles. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

The musical heights of Kathmandu - the city that is a highway to the Himalayas

Nepalese revellers sing and dance to traditional music during The Bisket Jatra Festival at Thimi on the outskirts of Kathmandu on April 14, 2012. The traditional Bisket Jatra festival is celebrated during the Nepali New Year. AFP PHOTO/ Prakash MATHEMA (Photo credit should read PRAKASH MATHEMA/AFP via Getty Images)

The tragic story of Joe Gaetjens - football’s ultimate underdog

(Original Caption) Here is the picked United States team that would compete in the World Soccer tournament which was to compete in the world title Tournament at Rio De Janeiro. The team was scheduled to leave by plane for Rio. The photo was made before the game against an English team at Randalls' Island. The U. S. team lost 0-1. From left in front row are Jeff Coombs, Nick D. Orio, Adal Molanin, Gino Gardassanish, Gino Pariani, Robert Anni, and Walter Bahr. In the second row from left are Robert Graddock, Frank Borghi, Joe Maca, Ed Souza, and John Souza. In the rear row from left are Chubby Lyon, Frank Valecenti, Joe Gaetjens, Charles Colombo, Harry Keough, and bill Jeffy, Head Coach.

Poll finds New European readers back proposals to give Commons last say over who becomes PM

Houses of Parliament, Westminster; Brian A Jackson

The virus is not over just because it is not trending anymore

A member of staff in PPE waits to serve drinkers at the reopening of a Wetherspoons pub. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA Wire.

Confusion as Boris Johnson appears to announce lockdown in Sheffield

Boris Johnson announced a lockdown in Sheffield. Photograph: Pippa Fowles/10 Downing Street/Crown Copyright/PA Wire.

Government wins majority stake in bankrupt satellite company as it attempts post-Brexit sat-nav system

The purchase of OneWeb is part of government plans to boost the UK's space capacity; ESA

Former Thatcher minister and Tory peer slams Boris Johnson for being ‘not very good’ PM

Prime minister Boris Johnson departs 10 Downing Street; Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Why Jürgen Klopp should school Boris Johnson on leadership

Jurgen Klopp the manager of Liverpool looks on during a pre-season friendly match between Tranmere Rovers and Liverpool at Prenton Park. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Boris Johnson plans to mimic Donald Trump by broadcasting team’s press briefings with journalists

Evening press briefings will be televised from Number 9; Ian Vogler-WPA Pool/Getty Images

Boris Johnson says he won’t ‘take the knee’ because he believes in ‘substance not gestures’

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson participate in a national

Boris Johnson brands no-deal Brexit ‘a very good option’ after being asked about talks

Boris Johnson said leaving Brexit talks without a deal would still be 'a very good option'; Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Boris Johnson dodges questions on Stanley Johnson’s rule-breaking trip to Greece

LBC presenter Nick Ferrari confronted Boris Johnson about his father's trip to Greece; LBC, Twitter

MANDRAKE: Cummings is ‘neighbour from hell’, say those next door to PM’s aide

Dminic Cummings. PA images, Kirsty O'Connor

Green gains put France on new path

French President Emmanuel Macron, wearing a protective face mask, looks on as he visits a factory of manufacturer Valeo in Etaples, near Le Touquet, northern France. Photo: Getty Images

Kissing after Covid: How the pandemic is changing our love lives

NEW RULES: Young people on the riverbank at Hackney Marshes as temperatures soared to 31 degrrees in London on June 24. Photo: Getty Images

Is there a new optimism for UK-EU talks?

Prime Minister Boris Johnson greets EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen ahead of a meeting in Downing Street. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

A rise in infections, riots, and partying - is Germany losing its grip on coronavirus?

GOETTINGEN, GERMANY - JUNE 19: Police forces wearing full protective suits prepare to enter the high-rise apartment building, as tensions between residents and authorities rise, struck by a coronavirus outbreak on June 19, 2020 in Goettingen, Germany. So far over 100 people have tested positive among the building's 700 residents. The outbreak comes on the heels on another outbreak in the similarly large Iduna apartment complex following celebrations to mark the end of Ramadan. (Photo by Alexander Koerner/Getty Images)

The polls show politics is entering a ‘new normal’ - this is how every party must adapt

Labour Leader Keir Starmer visits Torriano School in Camden, north London. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

Brexiteer MPs orchestrating campaign to blame public for second wave, claims broadcaster

LBC presenter James O'Brien; Twitter

Brexit talks break up early after UK and EU fail to overcome ‘significant differences’

Chief EU negotiator Michel Barnier warned Britain to show 'equivalent engagement' after Brexit talks collapse; YouTube.

Boris Johnson to host press conference ahead of pubs re-opening

Boris Johnson at a news conference inside 10 Downing Street. Photograph: Simon Dawson/PA.

Poll suggests most Brits will blame the public rather than government for second coronavirus wave

ITV polling shows a majority of Brits are ready to blame the public for a second surge in coronavirus cases; Peston Show, Twitter

Johnson wants to build Britain up again - but all he knows is how to break it

Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a visit to the Speller Metcalfe's building site at The Dudley Institute of Technology. Photograph: Jeremy Selwyn/Evening Standard/PA Wire.

The Tories’ Red Wall will crumble without solid foundations

NEW BATTLEGROUND: The once Labour northern heartlands like Blyth, pictured, are Tory now, but can Johnson really keep them? Photo: Getty Images

Boris Johnson’s Britain: Uncertainty, empty words and repeated failures

Boris Johnson's attempts his whack-a-mole strategy for coronavirus. Illustration by Martin Rowson.

Document details new Irish Sea customs checks that Boris Johnson promised would never happen

Anyone moving goods into Northern Ireland will have to complete new customs forms after Brexit; Photograph by David Goddard/Getty Images)

Most Read

STAR TURNS: The actress who gave me a jolt on Brexit

circa 1965: British actress Sarah Miles, best known for the smouldering sensuality displayed in many of her roles. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Pro-Brexit group claims Remainers are to blame for ‘mess’ surrounding UK’s departure from EU

The Leave Alliance used Twitter to blame Remainers for Brexit; Twitter

Half of ‘travel corridor’ countries remain closed to Brits despite government announcement

Grant Shapps at the latest daily press briefing in Downing Street. Photograph: BBC.

Keir Starmer in subtle swipe at Dominic Cummings with choice of beer

Labour leader Keir Starmer holding a can of 'Barnard Castle Eye Test' beer during a visit to the Brewdog Pub; Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

BBC hits back at Scottish Tory leader for complaining broadcaster still airs Nicola Sturgeon press conferences

Scottish First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon. (Photo by Fraser Bremner-Pool/Getty Images)

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Pro-EU events and grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Anti-Brexit protesters outside the Houses of Parliament. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA.

Find your nearest pro-European campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.