81% of all bets on Britain’s next prime minister favour Keir Starmer to succeed Boris Johnson

The betting markets have reported an ‘influx’ in bets on Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer succeeding Boris Johnson as prime minister.

After Starmer held his own televised address to the nation on the government’s coronavirus response and two impressive performances at Prime Minister’s Questions the betting markets have reported that 81% of all bets in the last week have backed the Labour eader to become the next prime minister.

Oddschecker reports that it has caused Starmer’s odds to become the next British premier to tumble from 3/1 to 6/4 after punters put their money on the leader.

Meanwhile chancellor Rishi Sunak has risen to 5/1 as second favourite after his economic response to the pandemic.

Dominic Raab, who deputised for the prime minister while he was in hospital, has seen his odds drift from 10/1 to 16/1

Michael Gove and Matt Hancock are also considerably behind the front runners at 20/1 and 25/1 respectively.

Callum Wilson from Oddschecker said: “Keir Starmer’s forensic dismantling of Boris Johnson during recent PMQs have unsurprisingly seen his odds for next PM tumble.

“The former lawyer’s line of questioning is doing a number on Johnson, who seems to be without any coherent answers, and should he continue along this vein, he’s only set to win more supporters.”

Earlier this week it was revealed Starmer’s net favourability rating had overtaken that of Johnson’s for the first time.