Keir Starmer replaces Seumas Milne with new director of communications
PUBLISHED: 09:39 07 April 2020 | UPDATED: 09:48 07 April 2020
2019 Getty Images
Jeremy Corbyn’s director of communications, Seumas Milne, has left his post within the leader’s office and has been replaced.
Become a Supporter
Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.
Milne, a former Guardian journalist, endorsed Corbyn as Labour leader before becoming Executive Director of Strategy and Communications after the Labour leader was elected in 2015.
He was originally hired on a one-year contract but went on to remain within the leader’s office to oversee two general election defeats.
You may also want to watch:
His appointment was criticised by those within the party who felt that Corbyn could have picked “someone whose skills in media management were better known than his personal political views”.
MORE: How Seumas Milne quietly became Labour’s power player
Milne confirmed over the weekend he was no longer required by new leader Starmer as his contract was tied to Jeremy Corbyn’s tenure as leader, and his personal spokesman during the leadership contest, Ben Nunn, has been given the role.
Nunn’s background includes spending three years at MHP Communications, working for Labour’s health team, and working as a political adviser for Starmer when he was the shadow Brexit secretary.
A former Labour staffer told PR Week: “This is a really good appointment. Ben is hugely capable, easy to work with and straight with people – there’s a lot to be said in politics for being nice.”
Become a Supporter
Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press with your support. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.Become a supporter