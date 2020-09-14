Keir Starmer forced to self-isolate after family member shows signs of coronavirus

Keir Starmer has been told to self-isolate after a family member showed signs of coronavirus symptoms.

Sir Keir had been expected to lead the opposition in the House of Commons to Boris Johnson’s proposed internal market bill that would override Brexit legislation.

He will now work from home as a family member awaited results of a coronavirus test.

The Labour leader’s spokesperson said: “This morning Keir Starmer was advised to self-isolate after a member of his household showed possible symptoms of the coronavirus.

“The member of his household has now had a test.

“In line with NHS guidelines, Keir will self-isolate while awaiting the results of the test and further advice from medical professionals.”

Starmer had been on the airwaves with Nick Ferrari earlier on Monday, but at the time was not said to have been showing signs of coronavirus.

