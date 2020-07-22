Video

Boris Johnson’s ‘flip flop’ gag backfires as Keir Starmer reminds Commons of PM’s secret Brexit article

Prime Minister Boris Johnson during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, London. Photograph: House of Commons/PA Wire.

Boris Johnson’s pre-prepared gag about the leader of the opposition ‘flip flopping’ over Brexit backfired after Keir Starmer reminded the house about the two Telegraph columns Johnson wrote ahead of the EU referendum.

In another heated exchange in the House of Commons at the last PMQs before summer break, both leaders went head-to-head over Tuesday’s explosive findings in the Russia report.

Johnson denied that he was in the pockets of the Kremlin, instead turning the attention on Starmer saying that he “protested neither against the former leader of opposition’s stance on Sailsbury, nor against his willingness to take money from Russia Today.”

Jeremy Corbyn was paid to appear on the Russian broadcaster and openly questioned whether the country’s agents were involved in poisoning former KGB officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Sailsbury last year.

The prime minister told the Commons: “He [Sir Keir] flip flops from day-to-day. One day he is favour of staying in the EU, the next he’s willing to accept Brexit.

“Mr Speaker, the leader of the opposition had more flip flops than Bournemouth beach.”

Commons speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle recalled Sir Keir to the despatch box to answer the claims.

“Mr Speaker, pre-prepared gags on flip flops. This is the columnist who wrote two versions of any article ever published,” Sir Keir exclaimed, referring to two articles the prime minister wrote during the EU referendum campaign.

His response sparked an immediate reaction from MPs who were heard erupting in cheers and laughter.

Sir Keir added: “In case the prime minister hasn’t noticed: the Labour Party is under new management and no frontbencher of this party has appeared in front of Russia Today since I’ve been leading this party”.