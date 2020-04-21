Keir Starmer to break tradition to front PMQs while Boris Johnson is away

Keir Starmer speaks at the Labour Leadership Hustings at Cardiff City Hall. (Photo by Matthew Horwood/Getty Images) 2020 Getty Images

Labour leader Keir Starmer will break tradition and take on the prime minister’s replacement, Dominic Raab, in a round of Prime Minister’s Question on Wednesday afternoon.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.

Usually, the leader of the opposition will appoint his deputy to take to the dispatch box when the prime minister is away, but these unprecedented times have called that move into question.

A Labour source told POLITICO: “Dominic Raab is acting prime minister, so this isn’t a usual situation where the PM is absent for one week.”

You may also want to watch:

The government is yet to clarify if Raab will answer questions in the Commons or via video link from his desk at the Foreign Office. Starmer will pose questions via a teleconference.

Parliament resumes business on Tuesday in what will be its first ever “virtual” sitting - breaking more than 700 of parliamentary tradition of debating in chamber.

This is the first sitting since March 25 when MPs broke up for Easter break.