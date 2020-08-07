Poll puts Keir Starmer ahead of Boris Johnson in major polling shift for best person to be PM

Leader of the Labour Party Sir Keir Starmer. Picture: Leon Neal/Getty Images 2020 Getty Images

YouGov polling reveals Keir Starmer has overtaken Boris Johnson as the best person to be prime minister - the first time Labour has managed to do so against its Tory opponent since 2017.

The YouGov poll for The Times suggests 34% of people believe the Labour leader is doing a better job, with 32% preferring prime minister Boris Johnson.

It reflects a shift from the week before when Johnson was narrowly ahead by 33% to 31%, meaning Starmer has added three point and Johnson dropped one point.

It is the first time the Labour leader has been the preferred candidate for prime minister since Jeremy Corbyn polled ahead of Theresa May around the time of the 2017 general election when May lost her majority.

Corbyn failed to capitalise on the momentum.

The Tories, however, remain ahead in the polls on 42% of the vote share, and Labour on 36%. But this is the lowest Tory vote share since May during the Dominic Cummings debacle.

The Lib Dems increase their share by two points to 8%.

Labour increased its support by one point, with the Tories seeing a one point drop.

Recent polling by Opinium suggests just as few as 6% of Labour supporters disapprove of Starmer’s leadership.