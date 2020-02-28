Tory MP appointed equalities minister despite voting record on key decisions

Kemi Badenoch has been appointed as a minister for equalities, despite her record showing votes against and absences from key decisions.

The Saffron Walden MP was appointed as junior minister for equalities in the Department for International Trade, shortly after Boris Johnson's government reshuffle saw her becoming an exchequer secretary to the Treasury.

According to votes recorded by TheyWorkForYou.com, Badenoch never voted on marriage and civil partnerships of same-sex couples. Her absences were recorded in July 2019, when MPs debated amendments to the Northern Ireland (Executive Formation) Bill in the House of Commons, which saw not only equal gay rights, but also abortion ones being resoundingly extended to Northern Ireland.

This year, Kemi Badenoch voted to remove a ministerial requirement which allows unaccompanied child refugees to join their families in the UK.

She also voted against the EU Charter of Fundamental Rights remaining part of UK law on two occasions - in November 2017 and June 2018.

On the topic of European Union integration, her voting record shows 44 votes against, 11 for and two absences.

Kemi Badenoch was previously an education minister. She has been on maternity leave since September.

The New European has contacted Kemi Badenoch's office for comment.