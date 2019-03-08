Ken Clarke slams Boris Johnson for his ability to keep straight face 'while being so disingenuous'

Ken Clarke slams Boris Johnson. Photograph: Parliament TV. Archant

Father of the House Ken Clarke - who has lost his status as a Tory MP - has slammed Boris Johnson moments after his government was defeated on no-deal Brexit.

Boris Johnson looks unimpressed by Ken Clarke's speech. Photograph: Parliament TV. Boris Johnson looks unimpressed by Ken Clarke's speech. Photograph: Parliament TV.

To cheers from around the Commons, he said: "I found these exchanges quite predictable. I do think the prime minister with the greatest respect has a tremendous skill of keeping a straight face when he's being so disingenuous.

"The fact is he's so desperate to have a election to bring this House's proceedings to an end, to have the election before October 31st, and he's obviously going to campaign before that on the basis he's been thwarted getting an amazing beneficial deal for this country. That he's actually being blocked by wicked continental politicians, politicians and MPs in the House of Commons who have no sense of the national interest, which is to keep him in power.

"It is wrong to say that the opposition to him is trying to reverse the referendum, a very large percentage of those who have been defeating him in the last few days are prepared to vote for Brexit, they voted for Brexit more often that he has, he caused delay in March and April, when we wished to do so on satisfactory terms.

"Now we have a bill which is the beginning of a pathway to actually give us more time for grown-up, sensible, diplomatic exchanges. The idea the European Union is refusing us a deal, because they think they're going to trap us in permanently is nonsense. They're desperate to get a deal, but not so desperate that they are going to accept terms that cause chaos in Northern Ireland, politically and economically, and will shatter the normal rules that hold together single market and customs union, on which they are based.

"The prime minister has thrown down dramatic conditions which he must know any negotiations is pointless unless he changes direction.

"He is now prime minister; he is now a responsible politician with huge responsibility. I urge him one last time to stop treating all of this as a game, and use the time to actually get a serious resolution of these impossible problems to look after the future goodwill of this country, Keeping us in a proper, no doubt different, relationship with our partners on the continent, and in particular keeping our economic and trading relationships in tact because they are essential for our children and grandchildren."

Just 24 hours before Boris Johnson removed the whip from Ken Clarke for voting against the government and supporting the rebel alliances' attempt to stop a no-deal Brexit.