Latest The New European
Video

Tory MP told he 'sounds ridiculous' after backing no deal despite Yellowhammer report

PUBLISHED: 15:11 12 September 2019 | UPDATED: 15:11 12 September 2019

Kevin Hollindrake appears on the Victoria Derbyshire programme. Photograph: BBC.

Kevin Hollindrake appears on the Victoria Derbyshire programme. Photograph: BBC.

Archant

A Tory MP has been accused of being 'ridiculous' after he advocated a no-deal Brexit despite the Yellowhammer documents revealing the considerable harm it would cause.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

Kevin Hollinrake said that he voted Remain and would campaign to stay in the European Union if there is another vote tomorrow, but he also now supports a no-deal Brexit even following the publication of Yellowhammer warnings.

He told the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire: "I also voted in parliament, as 94% of MPs did to give the people a vote. 52% of the nation decided to Leave - we should leave. We cannot be a member of a club we cannot leave.

"Of course there are going to be issues, which we need to deal with, and I would support what the government's doing. It's putting £8 billion into No Deal planning. Putting the measures in place to minimise the impact. As well as those problems there will also be opportunities."

Asking if he would accept a no-deal Brexit, he said: "Of course.

"You can't threaten it and not want to carry it out."

A baffled Derbyshire asked: "Even though it would mean, according to this, voluntarily imposing absolute harm?"

Shaking his head, he replied: "No it doesn't mean this... Absolutely not the case. We will manage these the best we can."

"The best we can?" said the presenter. "Do you think that will reassure people?"

MORE: BBC empty chairs government after ministers refused to appear on programme

"I think the majority of people will not be adversely affected."

A disbelieving host raised her voice to ask "based on what?"

"Based on the document shortly which will deal with mitigations" said Hollinrake.

"Which you haven't seen!" said Derbyshire.

But the Tory MP continued: "Let's both see it - we should both judge it by the facts."

"I'd love to be able to judge it by the facts," she continued. "You're telling me you don't believe it will happen, based on a document on you haven't seen, which hasn't been published yet. You've got to understand how ridiculous this sounds to people", the presenter replied.

The Tory MP sounded unfazed. "I don't think it sounds ridiculous to keep No Deal on the table in a negotiation."

Derbyshire said it was "an answer to a different question".

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £13

Latest Articles

Tory MP told he 'sounds ridiculous' after backing no deal despite Yellowhammer report

Kevin Hollindrake appears on the Victoria Derbyshire programme. Photograph: BBC.

Whitehall 'overly secretive' on how it has spent £97 million on Brexit consultants

Anti-Brexit protesters outside the Houses of Parliament. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA.

Boris Johnson says he didn't lie to the Queen

Prime minister Boris Johnson. Photograph: Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA Wire.

WILLIAM WALE: Time to listen to UK's youth

'Stop Boris' protestors outside the Houses of Parliament. Photograph: Kirsty O'Connor/PA.

CHRIS ARNING: Why we need to take Boris' humour seriously

Boris Johnson holding up a string of sausages around his neck during a visit to Heck Foods Ltd. Photograph: Darren Staples/PA.

McDonnell doesn't rule out being on a different side to Corbyn in People's Vote campaign

John McDonnell speaking to Sky News' All Out Politics. Photograph: Sky.

Can you find the anti-Brexit message said to be hidden in this cryptic crossword?

An anti-Brexit message has been hidden in this crossword, say readers. Picture: Archant

MARY HONEYWELL: Johnson's plan to force UK's expulsion

Boris Johnson ahead of the 2017 general election. (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)

Sunblest and soufflés: How Rees-Mogg's diet explains Brexit

Jacob Rees-Mogg stops to buy a sandwich as he walks along the main street near his constituency office in Keynsham. Picture: Matt Cardy/Getty Images

ALASTAIR CAMPBELL: Brexit has left me uncomfortably numb

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn speaks in the House of Commons. Photograph: PA Wire.

MATTHEW D'ANCONA: Our slow-burning approach to news is catching alight

Londoners read the newspapers headlines about Britain's entry to the Common Market, January, 1973. (Photo by © Hulton-Deutsch Collection/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images)

MANDRAKE: Cummings retains directorship

Number 10 special advisor Dominic Cummings gestures outside his home in London Picture: ISABEL INFANTES/AFP/Getty Images

Twitter trolls Boris Johnson's 'People's PMQs' call for questions

Boris Johnson appears in his People's PMQs. Picture: Facebook.

Bonnie Greer: Average Joe is the rival who Trump fears most

The Delaware delegation prepares for the nomination of their senator, Joe Biden in 2008. Picture: Chuck Kennedy/MCT/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

EU 'tearing their hair out' over Jeremy Corbyn's position on Brexit

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn. Photograph: Joe Giddens/PA.

Great European lives: Walter Bonatti June 22, 1930 - September 13, 2012

The Italian mountaineer Walter Bonatti training on Kleine Scheidegg before facing the climb to Mont Blanc. Switzerland, 1963 (Photo by Mario De Biasi\Mondadori Portfolio by Getty Images)

ZOE WILLIAMS: The shifting trade unions strike back

People gather to protest against British prime minister Boris Johnson's policies on Brexit and the prorogation of parliament. Picture: Ray Tang/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

PETER TRUDGILL: A not so brief history of time

The complex nature of the historical relationships between the different languages of the Germanic family can be seen further in the way that our word tide is in origin the same word as German Zeit, Dutch tijd, West Frisian tiid, and Norwegian, Swedish and Danish tid. Picture: Matthew Usher.

BARONESS ALTMANN: My party's no deal disaster

Brexit protesters in Westminster, London, as MPs are taking part in an emergency debate over a new law to block a no-deal Brexit. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

STAGE REVIEW: Hansard

Alex Jennings and Lindsay Duncan as Diana in Hansard at the National Theatre. Picture: Catherine Ashmore

Eurofile music: The Choral Nation of Estonia

MICHAEL WHITE: The harmful developments ripping apart British politics

Boris Johnson (centre) in the House of Commons with Michael Gove and Jacob Rees-Mogg. Photograph: Jessica Taylor/UK Parliament/PA Wire.

EUROFILE: Once upon a time in Hollywood...

A poster for George Roy Hill's 1969 biopic 'Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid' starring Paul Newman and Robert Redford. (Photo by Movie Poster Image Art/Getty Images)

As chances of a Lib Dem/Labour coalition rise, Swinson is pledging to 'keep Corbyn out'

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson. Photograph: PA/Sky.

Richard Luck: The Truman Roadshow

American writer and journalist Truman Capote leaning on the wall of the balcony of his house on the seaside holding an envelope. Portofino, 1953 (Photo by Mondadori via Getty Images)

MITCH BENN: Prisoner of Parliament

Boris Johnson (right) speaks alongside (from left to centre) Priti Patel, Kate Hoey and Michael Gove. Photograph: Dominic Lipinski.

EXPERTISE: The contest that got the railway age rolling

English railway engineer George Stephenson's locomotive 'Rocket' comes in first at the trials competition held at Rainhill Bridge, 1829. (Photo by Rischgitz/Getty Images)

Government refuses to publish private communications over prorogation plans

Dominic Grieve in the Commons. Picture: Parliament TV.

ANDREW ADONIS: All hail Bercow the brilliant

John Bercow thanked his wife and children in an emotional speech announcing his departure as speaker of the House of Commons. Picture: Parliament TV

Will Self: How free trade and globalisation lead to innovation... and lemonade

INNOVATION: Codd-necked Ramune bottles. Photo: Contributed

Roman Polanski provides the controversy at a topical Venice film festival

Jean Dujardin as Georges Picquart in J'Accuse. Photos: Contributed

Tory MP asks Polish government to block Article 50 deadline extension

Brexiteer MP Daniel Kawczynski. Photograph: Sky News.

Gibraltar looks into chartering plane for food supply in case of no-deal 'situation of siege'

MEPs meeting Gibraltar minister Joseph Garcia to discuss no-deal Brexit plans. Picture: supplied by Liberal Democrats

The making of a classic - The Third Man at 70

The Third Man is often considered

Did Bercow send a not-so-hidden signal to Gove after announcing his retirement?

Was Bercow's middle finger a deliberate signal to Michael Gove? Picture: Parliament TV

MPs table motion to demand every piece of communication made about prorogation plans

Prime Minister Boris Johnson during Prime Minister's Questions. Photograph: House of Commons/PA Wire.

Piers Morgan claims nobody has changed their mind on Brexit... but he has

Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid over Brexit. Photograph: Good Morning Britain/ITV.

'Ghost' of Margaret Thatcher to speak on no-deal Brexit in upcoming event

Margaret Thatcher's ghost has been channelled to get her views on Brexit, claims a cult-like organisation. Picture: PA Wire / PA images

Criminal bar association warns of 'mob rule' if government breaks the law

Boris Johnson speaking outside 10 Downing Street. Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA.

Far-right protesters heckle Jewish speaker at pro-EU rally

Flora Hutchings from Best for Britain was heckled by far-right counter-protesters as she spoke of her Jewish ancestry at a pro-European rally. Picture: Best for Britain

Most Read

Government won’t be releasing Yellowhammer documents as it’ll ‘concern people’, says minister

Andrea Leadsom appears on BBC Breakfast. Photograph: BBC.

Piers Morgan tells Brexiteers not to ‘bother voting again’

Piers Morgan. Photograph: Kirsty O'Connor/PA.

‘Dominic Grieve can f**k off’ - Government dismisses request for communications over prorogation plans

Dominic Grieve. Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA.

‘Another thoughtless soundbite’ - Engineer takes down Boris Johnson’s Irish bridge proposal

Boris Johnson offered bluster but little else during his conference set-piece

Did Bercow send a not-so-hidden signal to Gove after announcing his retirement?

Was Bercow's middle finger a deliberate signal to Michael Gove? Picture: Parliament TV

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Anti-Brexit grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Remain campaigners protesting against Brexit. Picture: Bruce Tanner.

Find your nearest anti-Brexit campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.

Newsletter Sign Up

The New European weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy