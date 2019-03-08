Video

Tory MP told he 'sounds ridiculous' after backing no deal despite Yellowhammer report

Kevin Hollindrake appears on the Victoria Derbyshire programme. Photograph: BBC. Archant

A Tory MP has been accused of being 'ridiculous' after he advocated a no-deal Brexit despite the Yellowhammer documents revealing the considerable harm it would cause.

Kevin Hollinrake said that he voted Remain and would campaign to stay in the European Union if there is another vote tomorrow, but he also now supports a no-deal Brexit even following the publication of Yellowhammer warnings.

He told the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire: "I also voted in parliament, as 94% of MPs did to give the people a vote. 52% of the nation decided to Leave - we should leave. We cannot be a member of a club we cannot leave.

"Of course there are going to be issues, which we need to deal with, and I would support what the government's doing. It's putting £8 billion into No Deal planning. Putting the measures in place to minimise the impact. As well as those problems there will also be opportunities."

Asking if he would accept a no-deal Brexit, he said: "Of course.

"You can't threaten it and not want to carry it out."

A baffled Derbyshire asked: "Even though it would mean, according to this, voluntarily imposing absolute harm?"

Shaking his head, he replied: "No it doesn't mean this... Absolutely not the case. We will manage these the best we can."

"The best we can?" said the presenter. "Do you think that will reassure people?"

"I think the majority of people will not be adversely affected."

A disbelieving host raised her voice to ask "based on what?"

"Based on the document shortly which will deal with mitigations" said Hollinrake.

"Which you haven't seen!" said Derbyshire.

But the Tory MP continued: "Let's both see it - we should both judge it by the facts."

"I'd love to be able to judge it by the facts," she continued. "You're telling me you don't believe it will happen, based on a document on you haven't seen, which hasn't been published yet. You've got to understand how ridiculous this sounds to people", the presenter replied.

The Tory MP sounded unfazed. "I don't think it sounds ridiculous to keep No Deal on the table in a negotiation."

Derbyshire said it was "an answer to a different question".