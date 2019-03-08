BONNIE GREER: Key to The White House can be found in Iowa

PUBLISHED: 10:50 20 June 2019 | UPDATED: 10:50 20 June 2019

US president Donald Trump and UK prime minister Theresa May during the state visit to Britain. Photo: Getty

US president Donald Trump and UK prime minister Theresa May during the state visit to Britain. Photo: Getty

2019 Getty Images

BONNIE GREER thinks it's time to talk about corn and to understand its significance in that polyglot known as the United States.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes
The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall with US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania at Winfield House. Photo: Chris Jackson/PA WireThe Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall with US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania at Winfield House. Photo: Chris Jackson/PA Wire

It is now time to talk about corn.

To not only talk about it, but to understand its significance in that polyglot known as the United States. We are in the run-up to the primary season, and close to the first one, early next year, in Iowa.

Everybody wants to go to Iowa because the people of the state are the first Democrats to vote, the first to let the world know where the party may be heading.

The 2020 Iowa Democratic caucuses are scheduled to take place on Monday, February 3, 2020. They award 49 delegates, of which 41 are pledged delegates. They are allocated on the basis of the results of the caucuses.

President Donald Trump, with Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Vice President Mike Pence looking on, delivers the State of the Union address in the chamber of the U.S. Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty ImagesPresident Donald Trump, with Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Vice President Mike Pence looking on, delivers the State of the Union address in the chamber of the U.S. Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

A pledged delegate is a delegate to a political party's presidential nominating convention that is 'pledged' to support the candidate to whom they are allocated.

When Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders made public appearances within days of each other in Des Moines, the capital of Iowa, in 2015, it was Bernie Sanders who drew the larger crowds. This set him on his way.

Iowa was the making of Barack Obama in 2008. Before that he was a rather exotic and charismatic junior senator from Illinois, a bit of a JFK throwback. For those Iowans who remembered the 35th president, Obama was his heir.

Iowa matters.

Every nation tells a tale to itself about itself. The word for this is mythos, Greek for 'word' or 'story'. It is usually associated with what might be termed the 'unreal world', a thing that does not exist except in the imagination.

The American mythos centres around the Midwest: usually accepted to be the states of Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

We Midwesterners are considered to be the 'true grit': plain spoken, salt of the earth, church-going and tee-totalling: at least in our intentions.

Some really fear God. Some really like guns.

Think about the movie legend Henry Fonda, born in Nebraska. He is solid Midwest in John Ford's 1939 classic, Young Mr. Lincoln.

This 'Midwesterness' was so much a part of Fonda, so much a part of the legend, that Sergio Leone cleverly used it to blind-side the audience 30 years later when he cast Fonda as a stone-cold killer in Once Upon a Time in the West.

The film was a total shock to audiences. People literally gasped in movie theatres at Fonda as a bad guy, an indication of how solidly rooted the Midwest and its people are in the fabric of America.

The Midwestern candidates vying for the nomination of the Democratic Party for president of the United States are: Pete Buttigieg, mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Amy Klobuchar, a senator from Minnesota, and Eric Swalwell, a California congressman - but born in Iowa and sounding like it.

In contrast, Bernie Sanders is from Brooklyn and Joe Biden from Pennsylvania. Iowans love Bernie, although he is as Brooklyn as they come. And they love Joe, too, because, although a Pennsylvanian, he has a Midwestern touch: he is a champion of blue-collar workers and has a liking for diners at lunch.

You may also want to watch:

Klobuchar had a classic 100% Midwestern launch, making her pitch in a blowing snowstorm: no hat, braving the elements. Buttigieg is 100% Midwest. When asked why he thought that Biden was in the lead, that maybe people wanted "normal" now, Buttigeg said simply, in a straightforward Indiana kind of way, that it was too late for all that. Why? Because "normal is broke".

The Midwest has been part of the 'Trump Archipelago', those regions that also include the South, and now Florida. Once a swing state, now Trump Central.

The question is how the solid, straight-up-and-down Midwest went for the Manhattan real estate mogul, failed casino owner, beauty pageant impresario, flogger of own-named goods, Screen Actors Guild pensioner, resort and golf course owner, sponsor of bicycling race called the 'Tour de Trump', a man involved in literally thousands of law suits, a so-called Christian who says that he does not trouble God when making a decision, a guy who makes lying a normal activity.

How has he won over Iowans and others from neighbouring states?

For older Midwesterners - the ones who consistently vote - the region has its own mythos. This tale stars that faux-Midwestener James Stewart in Mr. Smith Goes To Washington. It is directed by that cinema master, Frank Capra, and next to It's A Wonderful Life, the film is considered to be the supreme example of his oeuvre, known as 'Capracorn'. Corn.

The plot: a naive man is appointed to fill a vacancy in the United States senate. His plans promptly collide with political corruption, but he doesn't back down.

To Midwesterners, Donald Trump performs as Mr Smith. Every second of the day.

Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska and Indiana are known as the 'Corn Belt'. Corn is America's biggest cash crop and comes from this region, the biggest corn exporter on earth. This is why when Trump flings his tariffs around, he takes care of corn. He subsidises it.

They call it 'farmers' welfare' and the farmers - independent people who like to stand on their own feet - don't like the idea of taking a government subsidy. But they take it.

The caucuses are known as a 'coming together of neighbours'. Instead of casting ballots, Iowans gather at 1,681 precincts, instead of voting places. The caucuses take place in public libraries, churches, schools and private homes. At a caucus, a potential voter is persuaded to vote in a certain way.

Sanders' activists, in 2015/16, tended to be younger and better able to walk up and talk to strangers. That is the gist of caucusing: talking and persuading.

If you are Iowan, caucus time consists of listening to speeches; maybe being accosted by a candidate when you come out of a shop; having a mic stuck in your face by a big name journalist from New York City; seeing Elizabeth Warren chatting at the laundromat. It is a festival of politics.

The US allows petrol to be mixed with ethanol, a by-product of corn, to produce fuel. This market sells a lot of corn, so Trump must come to Iowa, too, to tell them that he is causing even more petrol to contain ethanol.

Iowa, as a consequence, might not be considered to be very 'green'. It is still the matter of considerable debate whether the production and use of corn ethanol results in lower greenhouse gas emissions than petrol.

The so-called Green New Deal - the package of environmental measures being pushed by left-leaning Democrats like New York congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez - might not turn out to be a vote winner in Iowa, except maybe in university towns like Dubuque.

Iowa is about winning.

1992 was the last year that the winner of Iowan caucuses did not win the Democratic Party nomination. That was senator Tom Harkin, of Iowa. Exactly. Who was he?

The Republicans have a more checkered history: In 2016, Ted Cruz won 26.7%, or 51,666 votes. Trump won 24.3%, or 45,427 votes. Trump ended up as the nominee. Bob Dole won Iowa in 1988 and George W. Bush went on to become the nominee.

So there is no wonder that Trump will be descending on the Hawkeye State - whose flag is patterned on the French tricolour because it was once part of a territory known as French Louisiana.

This is why the corn state matters: Iowa could be, more or less, the maker of the next president of the United States.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £13

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Find out more

Latest Articles

MICHAEL WHITE: 'A unicorn grand national' - Why the Tories' leadership race is just a fantasy

Unicorn Grand National. Illustration by Martin Rowson for The New European.

ANDREW ADONIS: Britain's part in German success

German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a joint news conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy after a meeting at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, June 18, 2019. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

'So what?': David Davis shrugs off £43 million wasted on Boris Johnson's garden bridge

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 05: Brexit Secretary David Davis leaves after a Cabinet meeting chaired by British Prime Minister Theresa May at 10 Downing Street on June 5, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Jack Taylor/Getty Images)

BONNIE GREER: Key to The White House can be found in Iowa

US president Donald Trump and UK prime minister Theresa May during the state visit to Britain. Photo: Getty

New survey shows more and more Britons quitting the UK in Brexit exodus

Brexit

Boris Johnson's comments impacted Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe's case, says husband

The husband of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has insisted that comments made by Boris Johnson when he was foreign secretary

Labour MPs in Leave areas warn Jeremy Corbyn against support for People's Vote

Shadow Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union Keir Starmer and Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn. Photograph: PA Wire.

Ian Hislop would 'never' vote for Boris Johnson but defends giving him a platform

When asked if he'd vote for Boris Johnson, Ian Hislop said:

Nigel Farage reveals proposal to crash out of the EU with a Tory-Brexit Party pact

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage. (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

John Barnes and Steve Cram to speak at 'Let us be heard' People's Vote rally

John Barnes will be among the sports stars and politicans to speak at the People's Vote 'let us be heard' rally in Leeds. Picture: David Parry/PA Archive/PA Images

Pollster quashes fallacy that Labour voters are working class Leavers

Pollsters have quashed the Labour fallacy that its voters are mostly working-class Leavers. Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

Brexit Party told to check every single £25 donation 'as soon as possible'

Nigel Farage. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Milkshake-throwing man ordered to pay Nigel Farage £350

Nigel Farage after he was doused in milkshake during a campaign walkabout in Newcastle. (Tom Wilkinson/PA Wire)

Brexit secretary goes back to EU with request to ringfence citizens' rights

A letter has been sent to the EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier asking him to reopen discussion on citizens' rights. Picture: Niall Carson/PA Wire/PA Images

WILL SELF: The meaning behind Northern Ireland's Game of Thrones cake

RECIPE FOR A NATION: One version of the Game of Thrones cake. Picture: Will Self

Jeremy Hunt backtracks after agreeing with 'sentiment' of a racist Trump retweet

Conservative leadership hopeful Jeremy Hunt speaking on Sky News' Sophy Ridge on Sunday. Picture: Sky News

Boris Johnson a no-show at Westminster journalists' hustings

Boris Johnson leaving his home on the day of the Westminster leadership hustings he didn't show up at. Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Read in full: Tom Watson's passionate defence of the British left's role in Europe

Labour deputy leader Tom Watson launched a fresh push for the party to fully commit to a second referendum in an effort to stay in the European Union. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire/PA Images

Great European Lives: Ulrich Inderbinen

Ulrich Inderbinen, who was the oldest mountain guide in the world. Picture: John van Hasselt/Sygma via Getty Images

It's time for the Greens and Lib Dems to collaborate to change the system - and stop Brexit

Leader of the Liberal Democrats Sir Vince Cable and Green Party MP Caroline Lucas joins with campaigners as they take part in the People's Vote March. Photograph: Yui Mok/PA.

PETER TRUDGILL: Disasters are all Greek to us

The Parthenon, at The Acropolis in Greece. Peter Trudgill says we have the Ancient Greek language to thank for almost all our misfortunes. Picture: Archant

Man mouths 'bollocks to Brexit' on camera during Tory leadership debate

The man in the back row and the Hilfiger t-shirt was spotted mouthing 'bollocks to Brexit' directly to camera during the Channel 4 Tory leadership debate. Picture: Channel 4.

'A rotten borough' - Farage is STILL complaining about Peterborough by-election

Nigel Farage. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Video resurfaces of Boris Johnson being branded 'nasty piece of work'

Eddie Mair interviews Boris Johnson for The Andrew Marr Show. Photograph: BBC.

Horror film: Facism flourishes in the UK

A still from 'It Happened Here', 1965. Picture: LMPC via Getty Images

'I would try for a deal': Tory hopeful Jeremy Hunt would renegotiate Brexit package with EU

Jeremy Hunt on BBC1's Andrew Marr show on Sunday, June 16. Picture: BBC

A Year in Music: 1850 - when national anthems came to the fore

The Pre-Raphaelite Brotherhood were catapulted to notoriety by the unveiling of 'Christ in the House of His Parents' by John Everett Millais. Picture: Getty Images

Leadership rival Rory Stewart says Boris Johnson's Brexit plans come "off the rails" once examined in detail

Tory hopeful Rory Stewart on the Andrew Marr show on Sunday, June 16: Picture: BBC

Dominic Raab says Tory party 'will be toast' in next election if Conservatives miss October Brexit deadline

Tory hopeful Dominic Raab told Sophy Ridge on Sunday, June 16 that the Conservative party could fail in an election if they're unable to deliver Brexit. Picture: Sky News

Labour MP says it would be 'scandalous' to suspend parliament for no-deal Brexit

Labour MP Hilary Benn told Sky's Sophy Ridge it would be

Mega manga: Why the traditional artform is perfectly suited to the digital age

Snowflakes' Tiger by Higashimura, 2015. Picture: Akiko Higashimura/Shogakukan Inc

RICHARD LUCK: The astonishing career of William Walker

William Walker pictured training his band of mercenaries at Virgin Bay, Nicaragua 1856-60, circa 1856. Picture: Getty Images

Tory leadership contest: A good moment to draw a line

Tory leadership hopeful Michael Gove, who confessed to having used cocaine. Picture: Jack Taylor/Getty Images

What Boris Johnson's leadership push tells us about the state of the Tory party

Conservative MP and leadership frontrunner Boris Johnson leaves his London home. Picture: Getty Images

ALASTAIR CAMPBELL: Labour shouldn't be bystanders to Tory farce

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn leaves his North London home on local election day on May 02, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Luke Dray/Getty Images)

From left field: How vegetarianism sprouted from radical politics

Vegetarianism has long been a strand of left-wing politics, according to Sky Duthie. Picture: PA Wire

Stage Review by Tim Walker: Wife

Karen Fishwick (Clare), Joshua James (Finn), Calam Lynch (Cas) and Richard Cant (Ivar) in Wife. Picture: Marc Brenner

Why the V-2 rocket was one of the 20th century's most influential inventions

A captured German V-2 Rocket takes off in a test held in New Mexico. Picture: PhotoQuest/Getty Images

Boris Johnson caves to pressure and agrees to TV debate

Former UK foreign secretary Boris Johnson. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA.

Matt Hancock pulls out of Tory leadership race

File photos of (left to right, top row) Boris Johnson, Dominic Raab, Jeremy Hunt, Rory Stewart, Sajid Javid, (bottom row) Esther McVey, Matt Hancock, Andrea Leadsom, Michael Gove and Mark Harper. Health Secretary Matt Hancock is the latest to come out of the Conservative Leadership contest, as he withdrew on Friday morning. Photograph: PA/PA Wire.

Most Read

Mark Francois to anti-Brexit protester: ‘We’re signing your death warrant’

Mark Francois, who backs Boris Johnson, told protester Steve Bray

The Brexit Party rallies behind Rory Stewart after he says he would work with Nigel Farage

Conservative party leadership contender Rory Stewart arrives for a TV debate - with Boris Johnson declining to take part. (Yui Mok/PA Wire)

Video resurfaces of Boris Johnson being branded ‘nasty piece of work’

Eddie Mair interviews Boris Johnson for The Andrew Marr Show. Photograph: BBC.

Pollster quashes fallacy that Labour voters are working class Leavers

Pollsters have quashed the Labour fallacy that its voters are mostly working-class Leavers. Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

Horror film: Facism flourishes in the UK

A still from 'It Happened Here', 1965. Picture: LMPC via Getty Images

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: our pick of this week's anti-Brexit events and grassroots campaign activities

Layla Moran MP is confirmed to speak at the For our Future's Sake fundraising dinner. Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA Archive/PA Images

Here's our weekly pick of the upcoming Remain-focused campaign activities, talks and events nationwide.

Newsletter Sign Up

The New European weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy