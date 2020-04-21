Video

Kim Jong-Un said to be in ‘grave danger’ after surgery, reports US media

North Korea leader Kim Jong-Un. Photograph: Yonhap News Agency/PA Images. Yonhap News Agency/PA Images

US media reports that Kim Jung-Un is in ‘grave danger’ and in a ‘fragile condition’ after unspecified surgery.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.

Speculation about Kim’s health was raised after he missed a celebration honouring his late grandfather and state founder Kim Il Sung on April 15.

He had been seen four days before that at a government meeting.

South Korea’s presidential office said in a statement no suspicious activity had been detected in North Korea that may have given backing to the reports.

The absence of Kim’s father and predecessor as the country’s leaders, Kim Jong Il, absence from a parade celebrating North Korea’s 60th anniversary in 2008 was followed by rumours that he was in poor health.

Have your say Send your letters for publication to The New European by emailing letters@theneweuropean.co.uk and pick up an edition each Thursday for more comment and analysis. Find your nearest stockist here or subscribe to a print or digital edition for just £13. You can also join our readers' Facebook group to keep the discussion and debate going with thousands of fellow pro-Europeans.

It was later revealed he had a stroke, after which his health declined further until his death in 2011.

CNN quoted Bruce Klingner, a senior research fellow at the Heritage Foundation and former CIA deputy division chief for North Korea, as saying rumours had circulated recently about Mr Kim’s health.

“There have been a number of recent rumours about Kim’s health (smoking, heart, and brain),” the network quoted Mr Klingner as saying.

“If Kim is hospitalised, it would explain why he wasn’t present on the important April 15th celebrations.

“But, over the years, there have been a number of false health rumours about Kim Jong-un, or his father. We’ll have to wait and see”.

The South Korean government said it was looking into US media reports that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was in a fragile condition after surgery

The Unification Ministry, which deals with inter-Korean affairs, said it could not confirm further reports by Daily NK, which cited anonymous sources to report Kim was recovering from heart surgery in the capital Pyongyang and that his condition was improving.

Credible information about North Korea and especially its leadership is difficult to obtain and even intelligence agencies have been wrong about its inner workings in the past.