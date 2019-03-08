Video

Question Time audience howls with laughter as Tory says Boris Johnson 'cares' about Scotland

Kirstene Hair on Question Time. Photograph: BBC. Archant

A Question Time audience in Glasgow erupted into fits of laughter after a Tory election candidate claimed Boris Johnson cared about Scotland.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

Barry Gardiner on Question Time. Photograph: BBC. Barry Gardiner on Question Time. Photograph: BBC.

Kirstene Hair outlined why she believed why the SNP was failing Scotland as she said it was more concerned with chasing independence than addressing the bigger issues in the country.

She said: "Nicola Sturgeon is so focused on independence that everything in the domestic agenda has been deprioritised.

"That's not the Scotland we want to see, that's not governing, that's utilising your position to campaign for what your party wants.

"And I believe that Boris Johnson does absolutely care about Scotland."

While Barry Gardener initially nodded along, he stopped agreeing as she made her last point. The audience, meanwhile, erupted with laughter.

Gardener told the Conservative: "You lost it, really good up until that point!"

An unconvinced audience member told Hair that they would "never get independence in Scotland" under Boris Johnson because "he treats Scotland with contempt".

He explained: "Boris Johnson can't be trusted, he's a prolific liar."

The first time Boris Johnson visited Scotland he was booed and heckled by protesters.

He had to leave a meeting via the backdoor to avoid a repeat of the incident.