Dominic Cummings story ‘an issue of Boris Johnson’s judgement and integrity’

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's senior aide Dominic Cummings leaving his north London home. Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA Wire. Archant

The allegations over Dominic Cummings “is now an issue of Boris Johnson’s judgment and integrity”, according to the SNP’s Westminster deputy leader.

Kirsty Blackman spoke out as a number of backcbench Tory MPs broke ranks to criticise the Prime Minister’s top aide who has been the subject of numerous national newspaper reports.

On Saturday the SNP group’s Westminster leader Ian Blackford called on the head of the civil service Sir Mark Sedwill to investigate the issue.

Now Blackman has said: “The Tory government now has serious and growing questions to answer about Dominic Cummings’ rule-breaking and the Downing Street cover-up.

“Despite having eight weeks to get their story straight, the excuses are just not credible and do not stack up. This is now an issue of Boris Johnson’s judgment and integrity.

“A mounting rebellion of Tory MPs have joined calls for Dominic Cummings to go. They understand the lasting damage this is doing to public confidence in the Tory government and its Covid-19 response.

“The longer Mr Cummings stays in place, the more he will undermine the Tory government’s credibility and the more people will question the prime minister’s judgment.”

Blackman continued: “The SNP will continue to press for a Cabinet Office inquiry into the breaking of the rules and the Downing Street cover-up, which left the public in the dark for so long.

“As Scottish Tory leader Jackson Carlaw said: ‘There cannot be one rule for bosses and another for everyone else’.

“Polling shows the majority of the public think Mr Cummings should go. Boris Johnson must come out of hiding and show Mr Cummings the door.”