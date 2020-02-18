Video

Minister says Downing Street must review hiring process after Andrew Sabisky row

Kwasi Kwarteng on Kay Burley at Breakfast on Sky News. Photograph: Sky. Archant

A government minister has called on Downing Street to review its hiring process after Andrew Sabisky was employed as an adviser.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

Andrew Sabisky, who is claims to be a "super-forecaster", was hired following Dominic Cummings' call for "weirdos and misfits" to be at the heart of Downing Street.

But his "reprehensible" and "racist" remarks has meant the process for hiring advisers must be reviewed, energy minister Kwasi Kwarteng has said.

He told Sky News: "I don't know how this man appeared on the horizon, I don't know how he was recruited.

"What I do know is that his remarks were offensive and racist and as soon as they came to light, he left the government pretty quickly."

Kwarteng said he suspected Sabisky "jumped before he was pushed" when he quit Number 10 on Monday evening.

He said it was "unfortunate that he was hired".

He added: "We should prevent racists from coming into Number 10 or wherever he was working.

"I think that we do need to look at these processes."