Kylie Minogue urges Brits to avoid Brexit by heading to Australia in new TV advert

Kylie Minogue stars in a promotional video for Australia. Photograph: Tourism Australia/PA Wire.

Kylie Minogue has donned the mechanics overalls worn by her former Neighbours character to urge people to head to Australia to avoid the political turmoil.

The Australian pop star sings and stars in the video alongside comedian Adam Hills, cricketer Shane Warne, world tennis number one Ashleigh Barty and Olympic swimmer Ian Thorpe.

The nearly three-minute video, aired on ITV before the Queen's Speech, invited Brits to forget politics and "call on your friends in Australia".

"We can turn off the news, you can kick off your shoes," Minogue sings in the advert.

While not referring directly to the UK's departure from the EU, the advertisement mentions a "tough and confusing" year, with Hills saying "negotiating tricky trade deals is a shocker".

Minogue uses the advert to suggests a visit to see a cute quokka is good distraction.

Phillipa Harrison, managing director of Tourism Australia, said: "The Queen's annual Christmas speech is a key cultural moment in the UK, with millions tuning in to watch on television and many more online.

"We also know that January in the northern hemisphere winter is a time when many Brits are thinking about an overseas holiday, providing the perfect opportunity to engage with a captive audience and remind them why they should make that next trip Australia.

"And who better to deliver the message than Kylie Minogue? She embodies so much of what we want to share with the world - our warm, fun and friendly personality.

"Not only does she have a deep and authentic connection with Australia, but she is a much loved and recognised icon in the UK as well".