Video

Labour candidate reminds voters of her pro-Remain views with hilarious Love Actually campaign video

A candidate for Labour has released a hilarious election campaign video putting herself forward in the style of one of Love Actually's most famous scenes. Photo: Twitter Archant

A candidate for Labour has released a hilarious election campaign video putting herself forward in the style of one of Love Actually's most famous scenes.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

To put some Christmas spirit into her election campaign, Rosena Allin-Khan, Labour's candidate for Tooting, re-enacted the scene where Mark shares his feelings with Juliet via cards.

Dropping off her policies and beliefs written on cards, one after the other, Allin-Khan instead lets a voter in her constituency know how she will act as an MP.

Arriving at a Pro-Tory house, Allin-Khan's first card says "Say it's the Tories", so the man who opened the door can hear her canvass silently.

Allin-Khan then plays audio of Boris Johnson stuttering through a speech about how his hobby is to make cardboard busses as she lists of her policies.

"With any luck, next year I'll be your MP," the cards read.

"And our country won't be run by these muppets. Before I go, let me say this. I'm an A&E doctor, we need Labour to save the NHS.

"Local schools have faced £55m in cuts, Labour will invest in our police and youth services. But that's not all, there's more...

"Scrap tuition fees, end rough sleeping, ban fracking, free personal care and prescriptions, £10/hour minimum wage, I am pro-Remain and support a people's vote, so vote for me (Rosena) on Thursday 12th December."

She then blows a kiss to her constituent and walks away, before seeing him swap a pro-Tory poster in his window for a pro-Labour message."

The Guardian's Andrew Sparrow said: "This, from Labour's candidate in Tooting, Rosena Allin-Khan, must be one of the most creative campaign videos of the election. Provided you've seen Love Actually, of course..."