Latest The New European

Labour to make new bid to prevent a no-deal Brexit

PUBLISHED: 16:07 02 January 2020 | UPDATED: 16:07 02 January 2020

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn speaking in the House of Commons, London. Picture: House of Commons PA Wire

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn speaking in the House of Commons, London. Picture: House of Commons PA Wire

PA Wire/PA Images

The Labour party is making a fresh attempt to make sure the UK does not crash out without a deal with the EU at the end of 2020.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

The opposition will push for a new clause to Brexit legislation, requesting a two-year extension to the implementation period if certain conditions are not met by mid-June.

The extension would be avoided if an agreement on the future trade relationship has been concluded, or if the Commons has passed a motion approving that the will not apply for an extension, with the House of Lords also considering the matter.

An explanatory note says: "This new clause would restore the role for parliament in deciding whether to extend transition to avoid a WTO (World Trade Organisation) Brexit."

Boris Johnson has insisted he believes a trade deal with the EU can be agreed before the 11-month transition period expires.

But critics on both sides of the channel have said that the timetable is too tight and could lead to Brexit without a UK-EU trade deal in place.

Labour's amendment, tabled in Jeremy Corbyn's name, states: "A minister of the Crown must seek to secure agreement in the joint committee to a single decision to extend the implementation period by two years, in accordance with Article 132 of the Withdrawal Agreement unless one or more condition in subsection (2) is met.

You may also want to watch:

"Those conditions are: (a) it is before 15 June 2020; (b) an agreement on the future trade relationship has been concluded; (c) the House of Commons has passed a motion in the form set out in subsection (3) and the House of Lords has considered a motion to take note of the government's intention not to request an extension."

It also adds that an shorter extension to the implementation period would be possible if EU negotiators will agree to it.

It would also enable the UK to end any extended transition period early.

It has been tabled to the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Bill along with a series of other proposals from opposition parties.

But they are all unlikely to make progress given Johnson's 80-seat majority.

MORE: Boris Johnson's Brexit plans passes at second reading despite 'binned' compromises

This has already allowed his Brexit bill to easily pass its second reading by 358 votes to 234 - a majority of 124.

Other amendments tabled by Labour include a bid to protect the right for unaccompanied child refugees to be reunited with their family after Brexit.

WATCH: 'Shame on this government': Corbyn attacks u-turn on protections for refugee children

The revised wording of the bill removed a government commitment to strike a deal with the European Union so child refugees can be reunited with their family in the UK, even after free movement ends.

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £13

Latest Articles

10 New Year's resolutions for Remainers

A European flag is lit up by anti-Brexit campaigners outside the Houses of Parliament. Photograph: Kirsty O'Connor/PA.

Why in 2020 I'll continue to resist Brexit

Boris Johnson walks past a Union flag-themed JCB, after driving it through a fake wall emblazoned with the word

MANDRAKE: Dacre dread at Daily Mail

Paul Dacre, former editor of The Daily Mail, arrives to give evidence to the Leveson Inquiry. (Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)

Government earmarks £3 billion for farmers to help with loss of EU subsidies after Brexit

Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a visit to Darnford Farm in Banchory near Aberdeen. Photograph: Andrew Milligan/PA.

Petition calling for Iain Duncan Smith not to get a knighthood hits nearly 200,000

Iain Duncan Smith. Photograph: Parliament TV.

Rebecca Long-Bailey 'considering' Labour leadership run as other Corbyn allies eye bid

Rebecca Long-Bailey on the Andrew Marr show. Photograph: BBC.

Brexiteer Iain Duncan-Smith to receive knighthood in New Years Honours

Brexit Bogeyman Iain Duncan-Smith in the House of Commons. Photograph: House of Commons.

Two thirds of my staff are EU nationals. This is what I'm worried about.

Anti-Brexit campaigners wave Union and European Union flags outside the Houses of Parliament. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA.

George Osborne compares Boris Johnson to Dr Jekyll and Hyde character

George Osborne appears on LBC Radio. Photograph: LBC.

Ed Davey's Christmas message urges people to love their neighbours - 'even those who believe in unicorns'

Ed Davey delivers his Christmas message. Photograph: PA/Lib Dems.

Boris Johnson wants to 'reunite the country' - here's my plan for doing it

Boris Johnson. Photograph: Leon Neal/PA Wire.

Only democratic change will help us rejoin the EU

Campaigners fighting to stay in the EU. Picture: Peter Summers/Getty Images.

How boomers created the magic of Christmas childhoods

It's A Wonderful life (1946) Photo: Contributed

Lessons from history that Labour need to learn

Jeremy Corbyn will stand down as Labour leader. Picture: JONATHAN BRADY/PA IMAGES

The big Lib Dem mistake was not to focus on the Tories

Former Liberal Democrat Leader Jo Swinson. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA Wire/PA Images.

Labour's failure was not to explain the consequences of Brexit

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn after casting his vote in the 2019 General Election. Picture: Joe Giddens/ PA Wire

My appeal to Remainers fighting Brexit - don't give in

Anti-Brexit demonstrator outside the Houses of Parliament. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA.

UK is becoming 51st state of America under Tories, claims SNP MP

Boris Johnson with US president Donald Trump. Picture: Saul Leob/Getty Images.

Woman who lost wedding ring in ballot box reunited with jewellery item

Charlotte, 22, reunited with her wedding ring and the ballot box after it slipped off her finger while casting her vote in Thursdays general election. Photograph: Trafford Council /PA Wire .

Complaints into former Welsh secretary not upheld

Boris Johnson with Alun Cairns during a visit to Barry Island in South Wales. (Frank Augstein/PA)

Labour MPs rebel against leadership to support Brexit deal

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn speaks during the Brexit debate in the House of Commons. Photograph: House of Commons/PA Wire.

Labour MP says she will back Boris Johnson's Brexit deal

Emma Lewell-Buck in the House of Commons. Photograph: Parliament TV.

Pro-Remain Labour MP Clive Lewis to run for Labour leader

Norwich South Labour MP Clive Lewis. Picture: Kate Wolstenholme

Group formerly known as Change UK announces it is disbanding

Mike Gapes, Chuka Umunna, Anna Soubry, Heidi Allen, Chris Lesley, Gavin Esler and Andrea Cooper at the launch of Change UK, The Independent Group's European election campaign. Photograph: Nicola Tree/Getty.

Former Tory MP who lost seat made life peer to continue as minister

Conservative candidate Zac Goldsmith loses his Richmond Park seat in the 2019 general election. Photograph: Steve Parsons/PA.

SNP's Ian Blackford calls out Boris Johnson for playing with phone in debate

SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford criticises Boris Johnson for playing with his phone. Photograph: Parliament TV.

Rise in reports of people flagged up to authorities over right-wing extremism

Home secretary Priti Patel during a visit to Kent Police College in Maidstone. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

WILL SELF: The true meaning of Christmas

Michael Gove is chased by an anti-Brexit Father Christmas. Photograph: Sky News/Twitter.

The classical music clown who refused to be cowed

Danish-born pianist Victor Borge. Photo: Boris Spremo/Toronto Star via Getty Images

STAGE REVIEW: A Christmas Carol

A Christmas Carol at the Old Vic in London. Photo: Manuel Harlan

London's Calling: The city as a subject for song

The Kinks, (L-R) Peter Quaife, Ray Davies, Dave Davies, and Mick Avory in London, England, 1966. Photo: Reprise Records/Warner Bros./Courtesy of Getty Images

New exhibition to rescue art's radical women

Self-portrait by Jessica Dismorr. Photo: Private Collection

How relationships differentiate from one language to another

How relationships differentiate from one language to another. Photo: Getty Images

The Spector hanging over Christmas

Music producer Phil Spector in Los Angeles 1963. Photo: Ray Avery/Getty Images)

When Shoot! Magazine was football's messenger

50 Years of Shoot! Photo: Shoot! Magazine

That's life: The story of the classic photo journalism magazine

Children at Puppet Theatre, Paris, 1963. Photo: Alfred Eisenstaedt

MANDRAKE: Why did Theresa May's adviser drop out of TV election coverage?

Theresa May's former chief of staff Nick Timothy and joint-chief of staff Fiona Hill after the 2017 general election. Photograph: Rick Findler/PA.

Romania remembers its bloody 1989 revolution

A crowd of civilians hide after the overthrow of Romanian dictator Nicolae Ceausescu. Photo: David Turnley/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images

The fascinating history of space stations

International Space Station: Photo by NASA via Getty Images

Agatha Christie: A very modern mystery writer

1946 in Devonshire, England- Agatha Christie at typewriter in her home.

Most Read

Politician to hand back MBE in protest at Iain Duncan Smith’s knighthood

Mike Smith-Clare (left) is returning his MBE honour because Iain Duncan Smith (right) is receiving a knighthood. Photograph: Archant/TNE/House Of Commons.

Former black rod argues that John Bercow does not deserve to join House of Lords

Former House of Commons speaker John Bercow. Photo: Stefan Rousseau/ PA Wire/PA Images.

Borough Market traders horrified at being featured in government pro-Brexit video

Borough Market traders said they

Nigel Farage ignores calls to heal Brexit divisions by claiming he ‘crushed Remoaners’

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage addresses supporters at the Washington Central Hotel in Workington. Photograph: Danny Lawson/PA Wire.

Honours snub could make John Bercow first former speaker in 230 years not to receive peerage

John Bercow will deliver Channel 4's alternative Christmas message. Photograph: Mark Johnson/Channel 4/PA.

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Anti-Brexit grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Campaigners fighting against Brexit ahead of the Halloween deadline. Photograph: Rick Findler/PA Wire.

Find your nearest anti-Brexit campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.