If it doesn't adopt a "clear, credible" position on Brexit, Labour will be complicit in Boris Johnson becoming prime minister and the forcing of no deal, said Alastair Campbell.

Expelled Labour figure @campbellclaret says that the party will be "complicit" in Boris Johnson becoming PM and forcing a no-deal Brexit, unless they adopt a "credible position", and commit and campaign for a People's Vote #r4Today pic.twitter.com/nAFDjCzz0m — BBC Radio 4 Today (@BBCr4today) May 31, 2019

"Labour has not has a clear credible position on Brexit," he told BBC Radio 4's Today programme. "And until it gets that, it's not going to win back the support of many many people that it's lost."

Campbell, who was expelled from the party for voting for the Liberal Democrats in the EU elections, wouldn't be drawn on when he would be voting Labour again, but said he had wanted to.

He pointed out the latest polls which say that 41% of people who ordinarily are Labour supporters, did not vote Labour in the EU elections.

Jeremy Corbyn would be kidding himself if Labour can win a general election without these people, said Campbell.

"Unless the Labour Party adopts a credible, coherent position, commits to a People's Vote and campaigns on it, then they will be complicit in my view in helping Boris Johnson become prime minister ... and crash out with no deal," he said.

"Jeremy Corbyn needs to decide: Is he going to listen to the many, the public, the members, the MPs, or is he going to listen to the few: Seumas Milne, Karie Murphy, Len McClusky and Andrew Murray.

"They are the people driving this and they are the people risking oblivion for the Labour party.

"Worse than than, from my perspective, is the fact that they are facilitating and allowing a Brexit that they know is going to damage working people most."

The decision to expel Campbell from the party is currently under review, after public accusations of hypocrisy in the decision.

