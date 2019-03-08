Labour could be forced to back the revocation of Article 50 in new conference showdown

PUBLISHED: 14:54 06 August 2019 | UPDATED: 15:03 06 August 2019

Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn. Photograph: Danny Lawson/PA Wire.

Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn. Photograph: Danny Lawson/PA Wire.

Local Labour parties are being urged to support motions for conference that could lead to the party supporting the revocation of Article 50 in specific circumstances.

Last year a record number of local parties submitted motions which called for Labour to back a public vote.

Now anti-Brexit activists are calling on the party to "campaign energetically" for a second referendum, and to back remaining in the EU.

The left-wing group Another Europe is Possible has been told that at least 40 local parties will submit a motion urging Labour to enthusiastically back Remain, and to support the revocation of Article 50 if faced with a no-deal Brexit.

Their motion looks set to state: "Labour will campaign energetically for a public vote and to remain. We support revoking article 50 if necessary to prevent no deal."

The group's national organiser, Michael Chessum, told the Guardian: "With Labour already committed to a public vote and an option to remain, we have no incentive to accept a fudge - and we can expect overwhelming support from members, as well as significant union backing. Ultimately, Labour needs to be able to answer the question: 'Do you want to stop Brexit or deliver it?'"

MORE: The petition to revoke Article 50 is now the biggest in history

Labour MP Clive Lewis, a supporter of the group, told the newspaper: "Either we can disappoint our leave voters on Brexit and win them back with a radical domestic programme, or we can fudge the issue, lose our base and watch as the free-market Brexit dream becomes a reality and demolishes the welfare state," Lewis said.

"It would be better for everyone if this shift happened in advance of conference - not forced by members but owned by the leadership, as part of a serious strategy to stop Boris Johnson, ditch Brexit and rebuild Britain instead."

