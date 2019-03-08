Labour ducks full backing of a People's Vote yet again despite overwhelming support

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn. Photograph: Jacob King/PA. PA Wire/PA Images

Labour's shadow cabinet has once again ducked a formal endorsement of a People's Vote, despite campaigners claiming the party will suffer a 40% loss in vote share if it doesn't.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Despite urging from the party grassroots, unions, and its deputy leader, the party has emerged from its latest shadow cabinet meeting without any clear message on whether or not it will officially back a final say for voters on Brexit, according to Politics Home.

The party has instead opted to delay the decision for another two weeks, say reports.

MP Phil Wilson slammed his party's "muddle and confusion" on the issue.



The Best for Britain campaign claims that without a firmer stance on the issue the party stands to lose 40% of its vote in the event of a general election, and would not be able to form a government without support from the Greens or the Liberal Democrats.

The price of such partnership would almost certainly a commitment to a People's Vote.

Commenting, boss of the Best for Britain campaign Naomi Smith said: "Our data shows that Labour must act quickly to back a final say on any form of Brexit, and to campaign for Remain when that vote happens.

"Right now the party is being squeezed from both sides of the electorate. Voters are leaving the party in their droves, with three and a half fold more leaving for Remain parties than Brexit-backing ones.

"The shadow cabinet and those around the Labour leader know this. But while they want to take a while with this decision, time is not something we have. We need an opposition that opposes Brexit."

In an impassioned speech to the Centre for European Reform, Tom Watson has said: "My party should be making the case for staying in the EU loudly and proudly."

But he lamented that "our belief in the EU has been whispered, not shouted".

READ IN FULL: Tom Watson's passionate defence of the British left's role in Europe

Labour MP Phil Wilson, who supports the People's Vote campaign, said: "This is the biggest decision facing our country for a generation and Labour voters, Labour members and Labour MPs expect our party to have a clear policy that reflects our values.

"Instead, we have to listen to muddle, confusion and the sound of the can being kicked listlessly down a never-ending road.

"The longer this indecision continues, the more damage will be done to our country where people are screaming out for principled opposition.

"The UK is now facing the imposition of a vicious, jobs-destroying Brexit for which no one voted by a new Conservative Prime Minister elected by just 0.25 per cent of the population - disproportionately elderly, white and middle-class Tory members living in the south-east.

"It's time for Labour to stand up for democracy and to fight for the people to be given the final say on Brexit."

You may also want to watch: