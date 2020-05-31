Rosie Duffield resigns from frontbench after admitting lockdown breach

Labour MP for Canterbury, Rosie Duffield, previously in the House of Commons. Photograph: PA. PA Archive/PA Images

A Labour MP is no longer in a frontbench role after she admitted breaking lockdown rules.

Rosie Duffield, MP for Canterbury, has apologised and is no longer a Labour whip after she met her partner while they were living separately, in breach of coronavirus restrictions.

The Mail on Sunday said that she met her married partner for a long walk in her constituency in April, and that the MP also did not deny he visited her constituency house.

Duffield told the newspaper that the pair observed the two-metre social distancing rules, but these incidents were before meetings between people from different households was allowed.

The pair are now thought to be living in the same property and her partner has separated from his wife.

In a statement Duffield said: “My partner and I have been attempting to navigate a difficult personal situation as responsibly as possible. I apologise that during that process, we breached the guidelines.

“A relationship breakdown is difficult at the best of times, let alone during a pandemic.

“I hope people can understand why I took the steps I did and know that I take responsibility for the breaches that occurred and for which I apologise.”