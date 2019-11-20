Video

Labour hopeful 'inadvertently' reveals how Corbyn would vote in second referendum

BBC Radio 5's Emma Barnett said Lloyd Russell-Moyle's comments imply Jeremy Corbyn would campaign for leave after securing a deal - so long as it meets certain criteria. Photos: PA Archant

Jeremy Corbyn's position on a second, confirmatory Brexit referendum may have 'inadvertently' come out in an interview with Emma Barnett on BBC Radio 5 Live.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

️"You've just enlightened us I believe"



️"Maybe inadvertently"



Labour candidate Lloyd Russell-Moyle is asked by @EmmaBarnett how Jeremy Corbyn would vote in a confirmatory Brexit referendum



Read more https://t.co/zURG75Ipb9 pic.twitter.com/g9TcBZcHW8 — BBC Radio 5 Live (@bbc5live) November 20, 2019

The leader of the opposition has shied away from giving his personal view towards the UK's membership in the EU, often referring to Labour's policy for a second referendum instead.

Barnett said to Lloyd Russell-Moyle, the Labour candidate for Brighton Kemptown: "Jeremy Corbyn has obviously come under fire for not being able to give a straight answer as to how he would vote. Is it becoming untenable for Mr Corbyn not to answer that question?"

Russell-Moyle disagreed, and said the party's policy was to negotiate a deal and if that deal manages to meet six tests the party laid out in the last election, then "Jeremy would probably say that is the one that he will go for".

"If it doesn't manage to meet those tests it will still be a Leave deal - it won't be quite as good as a Leaver's promise - and we will back Remaining," he said, adding: "Jeremy will make his judgment when all of the facts are on the table."

Barnett described the comments as "enlightening", and questioned Russell-Moyle further on the claims.

"You've just said that if the deal achieves those six steps that he will campaign to leave in the confirmatory referendum, is that the case?" she asked.

Russell-Moyle said: "Maybe inadvertently. That is probably me extrapolating without confirmation. I haven't confirmed with Jeremy.

"My assumption is if it meets those six tests he would support it."