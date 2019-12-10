Video

Labour instantly shoots down Boris Johnson's JCB 'gridlock' stunt

Labour had a lightning-fast rejoinder to this stunt by Boris Johnson. Picture: ITV ITV

After Boris Johnson's latest stunt, in which he drove a JCB through a wall labelled 'gridlock', Labour have made the perfect rejoinder.

The prime minister drove the tractor marked 'get Brexit done' through the stack of polystyrene blocks to the astonishment of assembled press in a Staffordshire JCB factory.

The unsubtle visual metaphor was seized upon by Labour's social media team and less than an hour later a much more accurate version is already circulating Twitter.

The wall now simply says 'NHS' and the tractor that demolishes it is marked 'Tory cuts'.

"Ok well played," commented Buzzfeed's Alan White.

Twitter user Rudy marvelled: "I can't believe Johnson handed them this on a platter."

Social media entrepreneur Andrew James Carter commented: "Gotta give them this one. Fast, effective response."

While journalist Hans van Leeuwen said: "The Labour Party social media operation is on rocket fuel today."

