Latest The New European

Labour leader Keir Starmer to take on Dominic Raab face to face in PMQs

PUBLISHED: 09:46 22 April 2020 | UPDATED: 10:05 22 April 2020

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer will take on the first secretary of state, Dominic Raab, in the first round of PMQs since Easter. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer will take on the first secretary of state, Dominic Raab, in the first round of PMQs since Easter. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA.

PA Wire/PA Images

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer will go head to head with foreign secretary Dominic Raab in the first round of Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs) since Easter.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.

Starmer will make his debut at the dispatch box on Wednesday where he is expected to question Raab on his government’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak.

The newly-elected leader will be in the Commons at midday after he ditched plans to take questions via video link.

House speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle has lined up 50 MPs expected to partake in question time. An additional 120 will be joining on Zoom after security officials from the National Cyber Security Centre gave the videoconferencing software the green light for parliamentary debates.

You may also want to watch:

Speaker Lindsay Hoyle said: “It will be a historic moment in our 700-year history to have MPs contributing to Prime Minister’s Questions, urgent questions and statements via video link from the safety of their own homes and offices.

“If it works, the House will consider extending the measures to a fully virtual parliament as quickly as possible to include debates on motions and legislation and even a system of remote voting.”

MORE: Jeremy Corbyn to flout coronavirus guidance to ask question at PMQs



Health secretary Matt Hancock is expected to update the chamber later on the coronavirus crisis.

Under social distancing rules being enforced at Westminster, MPs are now being asked to avoid the Commons and join debates via video link when possible. Screens have been placed around the chamber to allow remaining MPs to see their colleagues at home.

MPs wanting to participate in debate will need to notify the House Service while backbench MP names will be drawn at random by the speaker, as usual.

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press with your support. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £20

Latest Articles

Labour leader Keir Starmer to take on Dominic Raab face to face in PMQs

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer will take on the first secretary of state, Dominic Raab, in the first round of PMQs since Easter. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA.

Deliveries of PPE for NHS staff arrive from Turkey and Burma

PPE equipment is in short supply. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Images

Matt Hancock dismisses claims ‘political decision’ prevented UK joining EU scheme

Health Secretary Matt Hancock during a media briefing in Downing Street, London. Photograph: PA Video/PA Wire.

Lib Dems urge Priti Patel to offer foreign NHS workers right to remain after coronavirus

Around 2,800 overseas NHS workers face going home in 12 months if they are not offered the right to remain; Peter Byrne

Senior Tory admits government could face ‘Chilcot-esque’ inquiry after coronavirus epidemic

Former defence minister Tobias Ellwood said he expects members of his own government will face a 'Chilcot-esque' inquiry at the end of the coronavirus epidemic; Channel 4

Boris Johnson pauses rest to telephone Donald Trump to thank him for messages of support

US President Donald Trump (front) with Dominic Raab (centre left) and Boris Johnson (centre right) at a Nato summit. Photograph: PA/Stefan Rousseau.

Coronavirus exposes the Brexit myth that Britain can ‘go it alone’

Delegates hold

Radio presenter confronts former Tory health minister for ‘misleading listeners’ over budgets

LBC presenter Nick Ferrari confronting former health minister Nicola Blackwood over PHE £4.51 billion budget

Keir Starmer to break tradition to front PMQs while Boris Johnson is away

Keir Starmer speaks at the Labour Leadership Hustings at Cardiff City Hall. (Photo by Matthew Horwood/Getty Images)

Donald Trump is more focused on the US election than tackling coronavirus, Piers Morgan claims

President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Boris Johnson supporter spectacularly fails to defend PM over coronavirus response

Prime minister Boris Johnson during a press briefing on coronavirus. Picture: Simon Dawson/PA Wire.

Coronavirus: Heavy use of hand sanitisers could boost antimicrobial resistance

A man uses hand sanitiser gel. Photograph: Ben Birchall/PA Wire.

Priti Patel faces legal action over bullying allegations

Home secretary Priti Patel. Photograph: Pippa Fowles/10 Downing Street/Crown Copyright/PA Wire.

Tony Blair calls on Boris Johnson to appoint a coronavirus minister to offer ‘100% focus’ on response

Tony Blair on Sky News

Coronavirus: Calls from journalists for an end to the lockdown are out of step with public opinion

Newspapers displayed at a local shop the day after Boris Johnson put the UK in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. Photograph: David Davies/PA.

Music and hedonism in Tel Aviv

Israeli singer Netta Barzilai, the winner of the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest, performs during a dress rehearsal for the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final. Picture: Vyacheslav Prokofyev\TASS via Getty Images

Michael Gove admits Boris Johnson missed five Cobra meetings but says he was not required

Michael Gove is questioned about Boris Johnson skipping coronavirus cobra meetings. Photograph: BBC.

Don’t leave the tough questions over coronavirus for the inquests and inquiries

Health Secretary Matt Hancock during a media briefing in Downing Street, London, on coronavirus (COVID-19). PA Photo.

The book to transport you during lockdown

Church of St John the Divine, Kaneo, Lake Ohrid, Macedonia. Built on a bluff overlooking the lake, this church was built in the 13th century. Picture: Vivienne Sharp/Heritage Images/Getty Images

How a film about the Iranian Embassy siege was spoiled by Britsploitation

Lewis Collins practising stunts for his new role as Captain Skellen in Euan Lloyd's film 'Who Dares Wins'. Picture: Central Press/Getty Images

Timescale for coronavirus vaccination remains ‘very difficult’ to predict says leading vaccinologist

Vaccinologist Sarah Gilbert appeared on Andrew Marr today, April 19, to discuss the progress made with a coronavirus vaccine. Picture: The BBC

Niall Griffiths: My Croatian saviour

Niall Griffiths has fond memories of Croatia, pictured here Split. Picture: Public Domain Pictures

WILL SELF: How the lockdown is bringing London’s history back to life

Two walkers observing social distancing in Alexandra Palace, North London as the UK continues in lockdown to help curb the spread of the virus. Picture: PA/Victoria Jones

Josip Broz Tito’s secret Balkan island

Josip Broz Tito, centre, entertains on the island of Brioni, 1952. His guests are Yugoslav army chief Colonel General Kocha Popovich, left, and Yugoslav partisan military leader Vladimir Dedijer. Picture: Getty Images

The long lag between Boris Johnson and the country’s recovery from coronavirus

When will the world resurrect after Covid-19? Picture: Archant

Sadiq Khan says not seeking extension to Brexit talks during coronavirus crisis ‘beggars belief’

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan. Picture: Stefan Rousseau / PA

March for Change launches petition for public inquiry into government’s coronavirus strategy

Mike Galsworthy addressing followers on Facebook

100 metre grass painting created in tribute to NHS heroes

A field art piece celebrating the NHS created by Jamie Wardley of Sand In Your Eye in Mytholmroyd, West Yorkshire. Photograph: Sand In Your Eye/PA Wire .

Lib Dems were wrong to postpone leadership election

Ed Davey with fellow Lib Dem MPs and party president Sal Brinton. Photograph: Lib Dems.

What’s in a place name?

George Washington, portrait painting by Constable-Hamilton, 1794. From the New York Public Library. Picture: Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

How big technology poses opportunities and risks in life after the coronavirus

A young woman wearing a protective mask looks at her smartphone while passing by a grafitti representing a watching woman in Berlin, Germany on April 1, 2020. Illustrative Editorial (Photo by Emmanuele Contini/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

How the coronavirus has reignited ‘Orientalism’ in the West

President Donald Trump speaks about the coronavirus in the Rose Garden of the White House. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

European Movement urges Labour to work with them to help secure Brexit extension

Stephen Dorrell at an event to discuss the future of British politics at the Church House in Westminster. Photograph: Isabel Infantes/PA.

STAR TURNS: How Humphrey Bogart remained an influence on Lauren Bacall’s life

Humphrey Bogart and Lauren Bacall from the 1946 film The Big Sleep. Photograph: National Motion Picture Council/Wikimedia.

‘Keep calm and do f**k all!’ - The new coronavirus lockdown anthem

Mitch Benn's satirical anthem went viral. Picture: Contributed

My personal journey back to a European passport

Blaise Baquiche campaigning at an anti-Brexit march. Picture: Contributed

Happy 60th Birthday, Dr. Martens

The Who's Pete Townshend wears Dr. Martens on stage at Wembley Arena during the band's The Who By Numbers tour, 1975. Picture: Wood/Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Welcome to Europe’s greenest lands

Thousands join a Fridays for Future climate protest in Hamburg on February 21. The Green Party is enjoying rapidly growing support in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Me, Myself and Icke: The day I had to dump the conspiracy theorist

David Icke's London Live interview. Picture: Contributed

Europe and China show restarting coronavirus-hit economies not easy

A woman wearing a protective mask cleans a shop window in Vienna, Austria. Smaller Austrian shops may reopen with special protective measures from Tuesday on.. (AP Photo/Ronald Zak)

Most Read

Government shelves Priti Patel’s immigration bill

Home Secretary Priti Patel's immigration bill was removed from the order paper on Tuesday. Photograph: Dominic Lipinski/PA.

British diplomat admits ‘political decision’ not to join EU bulk-buy scheme not ‘e-mail error’

Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a visit to the Mologic Laboratory in the Bedford technology Park in Bedfordshire. Photograph: Jack Hill/The Times/PA.

Former chief scientific adviser ‘cannot recall a Cobra meeting not attended by PM of time’

Prime minister Boris Johnson during the general election (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Keir Starmer to break tradition to front PMQs while Boris Johnson is away

Keir Starmer speaks at the Labour Leadership Hustings at Cardiff City Hall. (Photo by Matthew Horwood/Getty Images)

Boris Johnson has gone from a ‘very, very strong position’ to a weak one, says polling expert

Boris Johnson at a rally with party supporters after the Conservative Party was returned to power in the General Election with an increased majority. Photograph: Gareth Fuller/PA.

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Pro-EU events and grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Anti-Brexit protestors outside the Houses of Parliament in London.

Find your nearest pro-European campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.