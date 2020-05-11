Labour leader Keir Starmer to address the nation on lockdown measures

Sir Keir Starmer's statement on new lockdown measures will be aired on BBC One and BBC Radio 4. Photograph: UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor HOC/JESSICA TAYLOR

Opposition leader Sir Keir Starmer will broadcast his response to Boris Johnson’s latest lockdown measures on television and radio, the BBC has confirmed.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.

In a tweet, the broadcaster confirmed that Sir Keir will make his address on BBC Radio 4 at 5.50pm, with a televised version to be aired at 6.55pm on BBC One.

They wrote: “The BBC will broadcast a response from the leader of the opposition to last night’s statement by the UK prime minister.”

This comes as the prime minister’s address on Sunday evening on new lockdown measures garnered more than 30 million viewers.

You may also want to watch:

Some 18.7 million people tuned in on BBC One, peaking at 20.1 million, according to overnight ratings, while a further 1.4 million watched on the BBC News channel, the corporation said.

An average of 4.9 million people watched on ITV, peaking at 5 million, and a further 800,000 watched on Channel 4 and 390,000 on Channel 5.

Some 1.4 million people were viewing on Sky News and 90,000 on Sky One, according to the Broadcasters’ Audience Research Board.

During Sunday’s announcement, Johnson said the government would begin reopening primary schools and non-essential shops in England by June.

He also encouraged people who cannot work from home to return to their jobs from Monday while relaxing restrictions around exercise and sunbathing in English parks.

The prime minister is set to update the Commons on government plans to slowly ease shutdown measures at 3.30pm.

Johnson will be participating in press briefing at 7pm where he will answering prerecorded question from the public.