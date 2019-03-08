Latest The New European
Video

'A second referendum is the only way to get Brexit done' says Labour MP from Leave area

PUBLISHED: 18:43 22 October 2019 | UPDATED: 18:57 22 October 2019

Liz Kendall in the House of Commons. Photograph: Parliament TV.

Liz Kendall in the House of Commons. Photograph: Parliament TV.

Archant

A Labour MP - who represents a Leave constituency - has claimed the only way to get Brexit 'done' is to hold a People's Vote.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

Liz Kendall said all MPs should understand the Brexit deal brings risks to the "economy and the constituents' jobs and livelihoods", and to the "union of the United Kingdom too".

But she noted for many MPs there was a risk to "trust in democracy" by not getting a deal through the House of Commons too.

Kendall said she had "thought long and hard about this issue" as she represents an area that voted to Leave.

She explained: "While Leicester as a whole voted Remain, my constituents voted to Leave by about the same margin as the country nationally.

"And they voted Leave for all sorts of different reasons. Because they're fed up with the quality of local jobs and wages and problems in the NHS.

"Because there aren't enough affordable homes, or local school places, or because they believed levels of immigration are too high.

"Some have never voted before but they voted because they all wanted change.

"So believe me I know, I know, the risk to our democracy and trust in our democracy, especially among people who believe their views have been ignored for years."

But the Labour MP warned her voters would feel just as "betrayed" by the Brexit deal if it does not solve any of the key issues.

"In the end I believe those who voted Leave will feel even more betrayed when it becomes clear that this deal won't sort Brexit out. It won't provide answers to their problems, or deliver the changes to their problems they desperate want and need."

Kendall pointed out it will take "years and years" for negotiations to conclude, and in the end the same problems will face Great Britain as with Northern Ireland.

"The government has never, ever been honest with the British people with the inevitable choice Brexit brings," she explained.

"And they're at it again with this bill. Promising the ERG of course we'll break free from all this nasty EU regulation and red tape. At the time promising Labour MPs of course we have no intention of slashing workers' rights and environmental standards. Mr Speaker, both of these cannot be true."

"Who will pay?" she asked.

"What the prime minister and the ERG want from the Free Trade Agreement, and their vision of the UK of a low-tax small state deregulated country, won't improve the quality of my constituents jobs, or livelihoods, or give them more say and control. It will guarantee a race to the bottom.

"And it won't put money into housing, schools or the NHS. It will risk the economic growth of which our public services depend."

Calling for a second referendum, Kendall explained: "We have to put the real inevitable choice back to the British people alongside an option to Remain. That is the only way it will have any legitimacy and the only way we will get Brexit done. Otherwise we will simply end up back here again and again and again, and that will pose the biggest risk to trust in democracy and trust in politics of all."

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £13

Latest Articles

Boris Johnson caved in to give us a 'pointless Brexit', says Tony Blair

Former prime minister Tony Blair has said that Boris Johnson's deal gives us a

Labour MPs say they will back Brexit bill despite not agreeing with deal detail

Gloria De Piero and Lisa Nandy in the House of Commons. Photograph: Parliament TV.

Boris Johnson threatens to pull his Brexit deal if MPs won't back his plans

Boris Johnson in the House of Commons. Photograph: Parliament TV.

The septic sump from which British bigotry spews

Members of the public walk through rain in Brixton Market on Electric Avenue. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Scottish government plans to withhold consent for Brexit bill

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon

MPs accuse government of rushing through landmark Brexit bill

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been accused of being 'scared of scrutiny' over the short time he has given MPs to scrutinise the withdrawal agreement bill. Picture: House of Commons/PA Wire/PA Images

Athens: A city in music

Greek singer Demis Roussos. Picture: PA

Just 5% of young people feel listened to by politicians on Brexit, new survey reveals

Sir Patrick Stewart (far left) and Mayor of London Sadiq Khan (centre) join young protesters at a People's Vote rally. Photograph: Andrew Matthews/PA.

Scottish and Welsh leaders write to EU to push for a proper Brexit extension

First ministers of Wales and Scotland, Mark Drakeford and Nicola Sturgeon, have written to Donald Tusk asking the EU 27 to consider the Article 50 extension.

James Blunt branded 'ignorant' after claiming Brexit 'won't change our lives'

Singer James Blunt. Photograph: Isabel Infantes/PA.

Bercow prevents PM from bringing back Brexit deal to the House of Commons today

Speaker John Bercow in the House of Commons as they debate Boris Johnson's new Brexit deal. Photograph: UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/PA Wire .

Tories attempt to 'buy off' Nigel Farage with peerage

Leader of the Brexit Party Nigel Farage speaks during a Brexit Party event. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA.

Russia's rising stars revisit its tragic past in new drama

Viktoria Miroshnichenko in Beanpole, directed by Kantemir Balagov. Picture: Getty images

Judge rejects government's call to end court case on upholding the Benn Act

Jolyon Maugham QC outside the Court of Session in Edinburgh. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire/PA Images

Presenter lambasts Leaver MP for meeting Polish officials to request veto to Brexit extension

Daniel Kawczynski appears on Sky News with Adam Boulton. Photograph: Sky.

Court case over unsigned Brexit letter could put Boris Johnson in jail

Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Picture: PA/Stefan Rousseau

The art project inspired by the Cold War's last frontier

A view of a monument inside the Korean Demilitarized Zone. Picture: PA/Mark Staniforth

SNP MP calls for extension until end of 2020 to allow for a second referendum

SNP MP Joanna Cherry outside the Court of Session in Edinburgh. Photograph: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.

More than 150 lorries hold protest on Irish border to demonstrate importance of free-flowing movement

150 trucks make their way from Donegal across the border into Co Londonderry in a bid to highlight the importance of free-flowing movement. Photograph: Cate McCurry/PA Wire.

Doris Lessing: An enduring divide over the writer's legacy

Doris Lessing. Picture: PA/Johnny Green

WATCH: Second referendum with remain option to be backed by Labour

Sir Keir Starmer speaking to BBC's Andrew Marr this morning. Picture: BBC

Gove: Brexit will happen by October 31 despite extension letter being sent

Michael Gove speaking on Sky's Ridge on Sunday. Picture: Sky

My family and the Irish border

Christopher Dorman O'Gowan, right, on patrol in Belfast, 1969. Picture: The New European

Nigel Farage insists the UK is a 'leave country' - despite polls showing otherwise

Nigel Farage speaking on Sophy Ridge on Sunday this morning. Picture: Sky

BREX FACTOR: The Brexit Party are a farce.. but could hold the balance of power

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage speaks at a Brexit Party rally conference at Maidstone Exhibition Hall, Maidstone. Picture: PA/Gareth Fuller

Boris Johnson says he will not negotiate Article 50 extension despite Letwin amendment

Boris Johnson in the House of Commons. Photograph: Parliament TV.

Labour MPs appalled by Mo Mowlam reference in Brexit secretary's speech

Labour MPs were appalled bythe reference to late minister Mo Mowlam in Stephen Barclay's pro-Brexit speech. Picture: PA

Everything you need to know about the People's Vote march

People fill central London in the People's Vote march. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire/PA Images

Jolyon Maugham fails in legal challenge to prevent vote on Boris Johnson's deal

Jo Maugham QC delivers a statement to the media outside the Court of Session in Edinburgh. Photograph: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.

Sheffield constituents offer absent MP a lift to parliament for Johnson deal vote

Independent MP for Sheffield Hallam Jared O'Mara. Photograph: PA.

Giant message ploughed into an English field shows the will of the people has changed

Will Labour surrender in Scotland?

Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard (left) with Jeremy Corbyn. Picture: PA/Gareth Fuller

Can you switch with Mitch at the People's Vote march?

Mitch Benn performing at a People's Vote march. Picture: Twitter

Angela Merkel says EU must grant Article 50 extension: reports

Angela Merkel has reportedly told EU 27 leaders that a request to extend Article 50 should be granted. Picture: Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Stage Review: A Day in the Death of Joe Egg

A scene from the play A Day in the Death of Joe Egg. Picture: Marc Brenner

MANDRAKE: Paul Dacre's days are numbered with the Daily Mail

Former Daily Mail editor Paul Dacre. Picture: PA/Stefan Rousseau

Who is on the BBC Question Time panel tonight?

Question Time presenter Fiona Bruce. Photograph: BBC.

Brexiteer witnesses his argument for Leave unravel on the radio

James O'Brien on his LBC radio programme. Photograph: LBC/Global.

Up to 20 Labour MPs could back Boris Johnson's Brexit deal

Graham Stringer speaks during the Labour Leave launch. (Photo by Ben Pruchnie/Getty Images)

Labour continues to lurch towards disaster with Brexit positioning

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn. Picture: PA/David Mirzoeff

Most Read

This mum perfectly summed up the case for a second Brexit referendum in 45 seconds

Rachel appears on Sky News to perfectly sum up why we need a People's Vote. Photograph: Sky/Twitter.

Brexit Party supporters say they are ‘going off’ Nigel Farage over new position

Nigel Farage is mocked up to wear Steve Bray's 'stop Brexit' hat after calling for another extension. Photograph: Chris Barker/Twitter.

Presenter lambasts Leaver MP for meeting Polish officials to request veto to Brexit extension

Daniel Kawczynski appears on Sky News with Adam Boulton. Photograph: Sky.

Rees-Mogg’s ‘incompetence’ means he should ‘reconsider his position’, claims MP

Jacob Rees-Mogg in the House of Commons. Photograph: UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor.

Court case over unsigned Brexit letter could put Boris Johnson in jail

Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Picture: PA/Stefan Rousseau

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Anti-Brexit grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Remain campaigners protesting against Brexit. Picture: Bruce Tanner.

Find your nearest anti-Brexit campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.

Newsletter Sign Up

The New European weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy