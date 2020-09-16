Video

This Labour MP just made an emotional plea for help after accusing Boris Johnson of neglecting his constituents

A Labour MP has pleaded with Boris Johnson to be a ‘real’ prime minister and unite the nation ahead challenges it faces concerning Brexit and the coronavirus.

Chris Bryant became emotional when he begun speaking about the hardship his Welsh constituency of Rhondda faced during an appearance on Sky News.

Talking to host Kay Burley, the Commons standards committee chair said: “I feel very strongly about it. Rhondda is one of the poorest communities in Europe.

“[We’re] a very, very resilient committee. We’ve had terrible flooding this year and incidentally, to add to that, we still haven’t had a single penny from the Westminster government to deal with the flood situation. We’ve got £130 million worth of broken culverts and bridges and the rest of it and a coal top that fell down into the river. 60,000 tonnes of coal has to be moved and we haven’t had a penny for making that safe. There’s a report that lots of coal tips around the country are dangerous now and need to be sorted.

“I really worry that by the end of this, the gap between rich and poor in this country will be even wider, that Westminster will have effectively pulled the union apart. We had divisions about Brexit but now we have even more about coronavirus.”

He pleaded: “I just want the prime minister to be prime ministerial. I would stop every single partisan point as I’m sure every single Labour MP would if we felt the government was in control of where we’re at but I really fear the government is in danger of losing control of the virus and that could mean many, many thousands of people losing their lives.”

Nathan Wyburn wrote: “Your passion is appreciated Chris.”

Rob Williams said: “I grew up in the Rhondda and all of my family still live there. They are so fortunate to have such a passionate advocate as their MP! I’d trade my current MP for Bryant in a heartbeat! Thank you, Chris!”

One shared: “Truth when spoken honestly is always more powerful .. and that’s why Johnson is incapable of sorting his own mess .. he never speaks honestly on anything that actually matters .. the weightless nature of his hypocrisy is core in him .. and it’s proving fatal for us as a country.”

“Another of the good guys...can we please start by getting the progressive parties of the Union to drop partisanship, get their act together & develop a joint manifesto with a Great Reform Act at its heart,” added another.

When Richard Stanton tried to challenge Bryant over Welsh coronavirus testing issues and the release of thousands of people’s personal data, the MP replied: “The testing in Wales is run by the UK government.”

Erica Neustadt responded: “Hey, Chris. Thank you for this. We are desperate for truth speakers. Finding my own tweet incredible. We are desperate for truth speakers.”