Labour MP says it would be 'scandalous' to suspend parliament for no-deal Brexit

The idea that a new Conservative prime minister could suspend parliament to allow for a no-deal Brexit has been labelled as "scandalous" by a senior Labour MP.

The chairman of the Commons Exiting the EU committee, Hilary Benn, told Sky's Sophy Ridge that it would be "completely irresponsible" for any prime minister to take Britain out of the EU without a deal.

He used the words of a representative from Make UK to describe a no-deal Brexit as "economic vandalism", but acknowledged that it would be "difficult" for MPs to achieve a deal before October 31.

"There are one or two options using the parliamentary rule book to enable MPs to do their job which is to express their view," said Mr Benn.

"If it comes down to it and the House of Commons votes to pass a motion to say that this House does not agree to the United Kingdom leaving the EU without an agreement, is it seriously being argued by whoever becomes prime minister they are going to say to MPs 'I'm going to ignore what you have just said'?

"I don't think that that is a politically or constitutionally sustainable position."

The Mp for Leeds Central added that any prime minister who would try to suspend parliament would prevent MPs from being able to do their job.

He said: "It would be scandalous to use that, in effect, to try to shut the doors of the House of Commons so that MPs can't meet or express a view.

"We can't do our job if we're locked out.

"I simply don't think it is going to happen."