Labour MP brands Brexiteers ‘absolute sh*tbag racist w*nkers’ during Rule Britannia row

Labour MP Neil Coyle; Jonathan Brady/PA Archive/PA Images. PA Archive/PA Images

A Labour MP has branded Brexiteers “sh*tbag racist w*nkers” during a late night tweet on the BBC’s decision to play a wordless version of Rule Britannia at this year’s Last Night of the Proms.

Labour MP for Bermondsey and Old Southwark Neil Coyle has hit out at Commons leader Jacob Rees-Mogg and prime minister Boris Johnson saying he has spent “years warning local people that these fat old racists won’t stop blaming the EU when their sh*t hits the fan”.

Coyle was responding to a tweet by Rees-Mogg that insisted Britain should be proud of its historical heritage when a row over the lyrics of the songs Land of Hope and Glory and Rule Britannia erupted earlier this week.

The BBC has pledged to play a orchestral version of the two songs after an outcry by Black Lives Matter campaigners who say the lyrics have an association with the British Empire and the days of colonialism and slavery.

This prompted the prime minister to wade into the debate on Tuesday following days of backlash to the plans from conservative commentators in the press.

Johnson declared: “I think it’s time we stopped our cringing embarrassment about our history, about our traditions, and about our culture, and we stopped this general bout of self-recrimination and wetness.”

Rees-Mogg was not far behind, tweeting: “Britons must never be enslaved by political correctness.”

Responding, Coyle tweeted: “I have spent years warning local people that these fat old racists won’t stop blaming the EU when their sh*t hits the fan.

“Here they come blaming others. Absolute sh*tbag racist w*nkers.”

And, responding to a video of Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage singing Rule Britannia, the Labour MP said: “If you didn’t hate it before, feel free to hate the song now. I’ve never known anyone but sh*tlickers like it tbh [to be honest].”

The tweets appear to have been removed from the MP’s Twitter account.

According to YouGov polling today, only 58 per cent of Brits believe the song should be performed with the lyrics despite only four per cent saying that know the words.