Labour urges Boris Johnson to ‘get Brexit done’ and ‘take control’ of coronavirus

Prime Minister Boris Johnson walks away after driving a union flag-themed JCB, with the words "Get Brexit Done" inside the digger bucket. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA. PA Wire/PA Images

Labour is using Boris Johnson’s own Brexit catchphrases against him as the party goes on the attack over Brexit and the handling of the pandemic.

Shadow chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Rachel Reeves appeared on the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show to urge the government to “get Brexit done” and get control of coronavirus.

She said: “I think the simplicity of the rule of six is useful, but I think the government need to keep under review whether children need to be included in that or whether we can do more to enable families to come together.

“But the most important thing for all families across our country is protecting ourselves against this deadly virus.

“It hasn’t gone away, Government advisers are saying it is endemic in some communities, the government should have used the summer to get a grip and get control.

“Our testing regime, our tracing regime are on the verge of collapse. The government need to put all of its efforts into that, and that’s why we’re saying get Brexit done, get a deal and concentrate, please, on getting control of this virus.”