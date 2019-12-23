Latest The New European

Labour's failure was not to explain the consequences of Brexit

PUBLISHED: 15:17 23 December 2019 | UPDATED: 15:17 23 December 2019

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn after casting his vote in the 2019 General Election. Picture: Joe Giddens/ PA Wire

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn after casting his vote in the 2019 General Election. Picture: Joe Giddens/ PA Wire

PA Wire/PA Images

Readers discuss who or what was to blame for Labour's defeat at the general election - and who can take the party forwards.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

Part of Labour's failure is that no one (with a few exceptions) attempted to actually explain to the Labour-voting Leave supporters the consequences to them - to their jobs, livelihoods, economy, workers rights, the NHS - of Brexit. The facts were there - still are - but instead the Corbyn/McCluskey camp ignored them.

As to where we go now, somehow, someone has got to forge unity, into a trans-political pro-Europe reformist movement that advocates the desperately needed electoral and political reform for the UK (if that continues to exist beyond the next five years), and the EU eventually. Such a coalition has to be above petty party politics, otherwise

we will have the same pointless talking shop.

Garth Groombridge

Interesting that so many of the good people of Leigh voted for the party which has increasingly ruined their lives for the past nine years.

Is this a classic case of the abused being so much under the influence of the abusers that they end up unable to do without them?

Phil Green

It is still important that the next Labour leader has a history of opposing the Iraq war and austerity, but also key is that they are not tied to the failure of Corbynism and to the corrosive influences of Len McCluskey and Momentum.

This rules out candidates from both the left and right, including people who I think would win a general election (Keir Starmer, Angela Rayner) and people who I am sure would lose catastrophically (Rebecca Long-Bailey, Emily Thornberry).

The best communicator in the party, by far, is Jess Phillips and by any sensible standards she should be the next leader. But Labour is no longer sensible and the Corbyn true believers will never stand for her.

Therefore the next leader should be Lisa Nandy.

Sally Bassett

It is very easy for Lord Adonis to hit a man when he is down ("Blame where blame is due", (TNE #174), but he may never have learned that to do so is bad form. Perhaps he needs to ask why Jeremy Corbyn was elected leader of the Labour Party. The answer is quite simple: He was the best candidate - the rest revealed themselves as bland and pale by comparison, devoid of new ideas and with the collective charisma of the average housefly.

Tom Wilson

Sheffield

Jon Lansman's comment "but our policies were popular", as reported in Michael White's column (TNE #174) reminds me of the great Tom Lehrer's Folk Song Army:

Remember the war against Franco?

That's the kind where each of us belongs.

Though he may have won all the battles,

We had all the good songs...

Marcia Heinemann

Many would argue that the Labour Party, or rather its leader and his clique, has facilitated Brexit, both before and after the 2016 referendum. The election campaign revealed a fatal split between its realists, those that saw Remain through a People's Vote as the only policy to maintain an economy strong enough to enable our public services to recover from a lengthy period of Tory austerity, and those who followed a policy of rigid adherence to the result of an advisory referendum.

The post-election spat between Caroline Flint and Emily Thornberry brought this split into sharper focus. There is a great deal of irony in Flint's situation. She tried to respect the wishes of the Leave majority in her constituency by voting for Boris Johnson's deal and her stance received public support from some of her constituents.

Yet she lost her Don Valley seat, in contrast to several other 'northern' Labour MPs who toed the party line and who were re-elected. The question arises as to whether her attack on Emily Thornberry (and Keir Starmer) on Sky's Sophy Ridge programme was motivated by the realisation that she had 'backed the wrong horse' or vengeful spite.

Be that as it may, as a septuagenarian Remainer, who has lost one, if not his only, raison d'etre, I shall take some vicarious pleasure in watching the Labour Party's infighting.

Anthony West

Folkestone

From the outset the right wing of the Labour Party decided they were not going to tolerate Corbyn as leader. They tried to get him out and failed but never accepted or supported him. They have finally seen Corbyn brought down.

They may not have intended it to end with Labour in disarray, a massive Tory majority and Boris Johnson in power, but they share in the responsibility in making it happen. Perhaps they will say that as a matter of principle they had no choice but to do what they did. Given that many of them supported Tony Blair and the Iraq War that is not credible.

Regarding media bias, people like Stephen Kinnock tell us to "get over it", just accept it as a fact of life. Many of us do not accept it, unlikely though it looks right now that right-wing dominance can be broken.

Two people played a major part in Johnson's election victory. One is Rupert Murdoch, owner of the Times and the Sun, the other Jonathan Harmsworth, (Lord Rothermere), owner of the Daily Mail.

These two men have far too much power and it is high time measures were looked at to put an end to the influence over British politics that they have had for so long.

Brendan O'Brien

London N21

- Send your letters for publication in the next edition of The New European to letters@theneweuropean.co.uk

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £13

Latest Articles

The big Lib Dem mistake was to target Labour and Jeremy Corbyn

Former Liberal Democrat Leader Jo Swinson. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA Wire/PA Images.

Labour's failure was not to explain the consequences of Brexit

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn after casting his vote in the 2019 General Election. Picture: Joe Giddens/ PA Wire

My appeal to Remainers fighting Brexit - don't give in

Anti-Brexit demonstrator outside the Houses of Parliament. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA.

UK is becoming 51st state of America under Tories, claims SNP MP

Boris Johnson with US president Donald Trump. Picture: Saul Leob/Getty Images.

Woman who lost wedding ring in ballot box reunited with jewellery item

Charlotte, 22, reunited with her wedding ring and the ballot box after it slipped off her finger while casting her vote in Thursdays general election. Photograph: Trafford Council /PA Wire .

Complaints into former Welsh secretary not upheld

Boris Johnson with Alun Cairns during a visit to Barry Island in South Wales. (Frank Augstein/PA)

Labour MPs rebel against leadership to support Brexit deal

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn speaks during the Brexit debate in the House of Commons. Photograph: House of Commons/PA Wire.

Labour MP says she will back Boris Johnson's Brexit deal

Emma Lewell-Buck in the House of Commons. Photograph: Parliament TV.

Pro-Remain Labour MP Clive Lewis to run for Labour leader

Norwich South Labour MP Clive Lewis. Picture: Kate Wolstenholme

Group formerly known as Change UK announces it is disbanding

Mike Gapes, Chuka Umunna, Anna Soubry, Heidi Allen, Chris Lesley, Gavin Esler and Andrea Cooper at the launch of Change UK, The Independent Group's European election campaign. Photograph: Nicola Tree/Getty.

Former Tory MP who lost seat made life peer to continue as minister

Conservative candidate Zac Goldsmith loses his Richmond Park seat in the 2019 general election. Photograph: Steve Parsons/PA.

SNP's Ian Blackford calls out Boris Johnson for playing with phone in debate

SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford criticises Boris Johnson for playing with his phone. Photograph: Parliament TV.

Rise in reports of people flagged up to authorities over right-wing extremism

Home secretary Priti Patel during a visit to Kent Police College in Maidstone. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

WILL SELF: The true meaning of Christmas

Michael Gove is chased by an anti-Brexit Father Christmas. Photograph: Sky News/Twitter.

The classical music clown who refused to be cowed

Danish-born pianist Victor Borge. Photo: Boris Spremo/Toronto Star via Getty Images

STAGE REVIEW: A Christmas Carol

A Christmas Carol at the Old Vic in London. Photo: Manuel Harlan

London's Calling: The city as a subject for song

The Kinks, (L-R) Peter Quaife, Ray Davies, Dave Davies, and Mick Avory in London, England, 1966. Photo: Reprise Records/Warner Bros./Courtesy of Getty Images

New exhibition to rescue art's radical women

Self-portrait by Jessica Dismorr. Photo: Private Collection

How relationships differentiate from one language to another

How relationships differentiate from one language to another. Photo: Getty Images

The Spector hanging over Christmas

Music producer Phil Spector in Los Angeles 1963. Photo: Ray Avery/Getty Images)

When Shoot! Magazine was football's messenger

50 Years of Shoot! Photo: Shoot! Magazine

That's life: The story of the classic photo journalism magazine

Children at Puppet Theatre, Paris, 1963. Photo: Alfred Eisenstaedt

MANDRAKE: Why did Theresa May's adviser drop out of TV election coverage?

Theresa May's former chief of staff Nick Timothy and joint-chief of staff Fiona Hill after the 2017 general election. Photograph: Rick Findler/PA.

Romania remembers its bloody 1989 revolution

A crowd of civilians hide after the overthrow of Romanian dictator Nicolae Ceausescu. Photo: David Turnley/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images

The fascinating history of space stations

International Space Station: Photo by NASA via Getty Images

Agatha Christie: A very modern mystery writer

1946 in Devonshire, England- Agatha Christie at typewriter in her home.

Our books of the year

A worker organises and straightens books in a bookstore. Photograph: Ben Birchall/PA.

How panto is a European creation

Mark Hudson, aged 37, has been playing the role of a pantomime dame every year for the last 16 years. This year he is playing the role of Cynthia Trott in a production of Jack and the Beanstalk at the Gorleston Pavilion Theatre, near Great Yarmouth. The venue is a remarkable old Edwardian seaside

Brexiteers of the year

Steve Anglesey names his Brexiteers of the Year. Photograph: PA/TNE.

Lessons from history that Labour need to learn

Jeremy Corbyn will stand down as Labour leader. Picture: JONATHAN BRADY/PA IMAGES

Remembering Frank Dobson: A sombre moment for a party in peril

The coffin holding the body of Frank Dobson is carried from St Pancras Church in London following his funeral service.

Time for reality after 'fantasy politics', argues health chief

Boris Johnson during the election campaign. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

The New European's alternative Christmas carols

David Cameron celebrates Christmas in his shed. Illustration: TNE.

Boris Johnson may have won the election but he's losing Scotland

Nicola Sturgeon leader of the SNP. Photo: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

How boomers created the magic of Christmas childhoods

It's A Wonderful life (1946) Photo: Contributed

Rest, Recharge, Return - A message for anti-Brexit campaigners

Crowds march through central London to fight against Brexit. (Photo by Peter Summers/Getty Images)

Grave errors from all sides in the election let Boris Johnson get away with it

Grave errors. Illustration by Martin Rowson.

Tory review into Islamophobia 'doesn't bode well' says Baroness Warsi

Baroness Warsi at Tory Party conference. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

Muslim council accuses Tories of 'denial and deceit' as party launches review into discrimination

Boris Johnson during the swearing in of Parliament. Photograph: UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/PA Wire .

The Simpson's greatest European excursions

The Simpsons on one of their many visits to Europe. Photograph: Fox.

Most Read

BBC reporter claims Remainers were wrong to try to reverse Brexit result

A march for a People's Vote calling for Labour to back a second Brexit referendum. Picture: PA/Peter Byrne.

Steve Bray’s message to Remainers: ‘Don’t give up hope’

Anti-Brexit protestor Steve Bray outside the Houses of Parliament in London. Photograph: Yui Mok/PA.

Judge who threw out court case against Boris Johnson ‘failed to declare conflict of interest’

Boris Johnson speaks at a rally with Priti Patel and Michael Gove (right) in front of the Vote Leave bus. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

Labour switchers who backed Tories still want workers’ rights protected after Brexit

Prime Minister Boris Johnson walks away after driving a union flag-themed JCB, with the words

My appeal to Remainers fighting Brexit - don’t give in

Anti-Brexit demonstrator outside the Houses of Parliament. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA.

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Anti-Brexit grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Campaigners fighting against Brexit ahead of the Halloween deadline. Photograph: Rick Findler/PA Wire.

Find your nearest anti-Brexit campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.