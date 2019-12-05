Labour's Jon Ashworth drops out of Question Time to prevent all male panel

The Labour candidate for Leicester South Jonathan Ashworth has dropped out of tonight's episode of Question Time. Photo: PA PA Wire/PA Images

The Labour candidate for Leicester South Jonathan Ashworth has dropped out of tonight's episode of Question Time.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

Ashworth responded to criticism that tonight's episode in Hull would have an all male panel.

Currently also on the panel is James Cleverly, Ian Blackford, Ed Davey and Richard Tice.

Anneliese Dodds will now replace Ashworth, who was due to replace Laura Pidcock in the first place, as she was unable to attend.

"I had no idea it would be an all male panel when I agreed to do [it]," Ashworth said.

You may also want to watch:

"I don't believe it should be an all male panel tonight, so my brilliant friend Anneliese Dodds is heading to Hull to represent @UKLabour instead of me. She'll be a fantastic voice for Labour."

Other Labour candidates like Harriet Harman supported the decision for Ashworth to step down.

After the BBC tweeted a preview of the panel for tonight's show, they were lambasted with responses about it being all-male.

READ MORE: Who is on the BBC Qeestion Time panel tonight?



"You surely can't be serious about an all-male guest panel in 2019? Surprised some of those on it have agreed to go ahead with it," one person said.

Another added: "Were ALL of the 100s of female politicians busy?!"