Labour sees boost in support as more than 200,000 under 35s register to vote in one day

After the highest number of people registering to vote in a single day, Labour has seen a surge in support as under-35s plan to turn up at the polls in great numbers. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

After the highest number of people registering to vote in a single day, Labour has seen a surge in support as under-35s plan to turn up at the polls in great numbers.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

More than 300,000 people registered to vote in the general election on Friday in what is being reported as one of the biggest surge in pre-election registration in UK political history.

Of the 300,000 who registered to vote on Friday, 200,000 were under-35s who may provide a boost for Labour who prove popular with the demographic.

Age was seen as one of the most decisive factors in the 2017 general election.

New analysis by the group Vote For Your Future had shown that already, nearly double the number of young people have registered to vote compared to the 2017 election.

You may also want to watch:

READ MORE: Nearly twice as many young people to vote since last election

READ MORE: More than 300,000 people register to vote in 48 hours



In total 308,000 people registered to vote on Friday. Among those were 103,000 under-25s, 103,000 25- to 34-year-olds, 53,000 35- to 44-year-olds, 28,500 45- to 54 year-olds and around 20,000 over-54s.

An Electoral Commission spokesperson said: "It's great to see so many organisations working alongside us to encourage people to register to vote. These efforts are clearly delivering results.

"However, with up to one in six people potentially unregistered there is more work to do to ensure that they can register by the 26 November deadline. It only takes five minutes to register."

Jeremy Corbyn said he supported the figures, which were released by the Cabinet Office.

"Yesterday Labour got behind National Voter Registration Day - unlike the Conservatives - because we want you to have a say in the future of our country," he said.

"And more than 300,000 people registered to vote. Make sure you can have your say on 12th December."​