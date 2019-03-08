Labour slumps to fourth place in new opinion poll
PUBLISHED: 09:32 04 July 2019 | UPDATED: 09:32 04 July 2019
The Labour Party has slumped to fourth place in a new opinion poll - behind the Brexit Party, Lib Dems and Tories.
The party is backed by just 18% of voters, down two points on a week ago, according to a YouGov survey for The Times.
The Tories have climbed two points to stand at 24% while the Brexit Party is up one point to 23% and the Liberal Democrats also up one to 20%.
With Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn's Brexit strategy under intense scrutiny, the survey found that only 25% of Remain backers intend to support Labour.
This compares with 48% of Remainers who said they would vote for the party at the beginning of the year, and 40% who gave it their backing at the end of April.
Just 8% of Leave supporters say they will vote Labour, compared with 21% in January, according to the poll.
Labour's shadow health secretary Jon Ashworth denied it was a realistic view of voters' intentions.
He told ITV's Peston: "I don't believe that would be the result at a general election.
"If that was a result at a general election it would be devastating for the Labour Party."
