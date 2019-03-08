Breaking

Labour delivers more conference fudge as it backs Jeremy Corbyn's fence-sitting policy

Len McCluskey, General Secretary of Unite the Union, gestures while sitting in the audience during the Labour Party Conference. Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Labour delegates have endorsed Jeremy Corbyn's position on Brexit which would leave a decision on Labour's position in a referendum until a 'special conference' after an election.

The motion backed by Jeremy Corbyn - and backed by 16 votes to 10 on Labour's NEC - urged the party to back a People's Vote but to decide the party's position "through a one-day special conference, following the election of a Labour government".

By contrast the pro-Remain motion which called for Labour to "campaign energetically" for Remain was rejected by the leadership and consequently defeated.

Some unions had backed the pro-Remain motion with even Momentum's founder Jon Lansman claiming it was a "stitch-up" the way the leadership's motion had come about.

Momentum organiser Laura Parker said: "We have to decide at this conference. The one we have come to, the one we have travelled across the country to come to, not at some putative further conference which is presumably in the mythical land with that fucking table with all our options on it," she said.

But Len McCluskey and Unite the Union remained on the leadership's side, with the party positioning it was a vote on Jeremy Corbyn.

Consequently the NEC motion was carried with the pro-Remain proposal rejected.

While supporters of the leadership chanted "Oh Jeremy Corbyn!" those backing the pro-Remain motion shouted "disgrace" and "stitch-up" as the chair refused a card vote.

More soon...