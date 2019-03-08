Majority of Labour's 2017 voters want Jeremy Corbyn to stand down

Jeremy Corbyn appearing The Andrew Marr Show in Brighton. Photograph: Jeff Overs/BBC/PA Wire .

A new YouGov poll has found that a majority of those who voted Labour in 2017 want Jeremy Corbyn to stand down.

Just 29% of voters want Jeremy Corbyn to stay in post, with 54% wanting the Labour leader to resign.

That number grows when factoring in all voters with 58% saying that he should resign and just 20% disagreeing.

Polling has also found that 69% believe Labour were either "completely unclear" or "fairly unclear" with its Brexit position with just 15% believing it was clear.

The party's 2017 general election voters were also divided with 58% saying the position was unclear and 30% saying it was clear.

The same group of voters also appear to prefer Jo Swinson to Jeremy Corbyn.