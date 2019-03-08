Gap closes between Labour and Conservatives in dramatic poll shift

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn poses on the seafront in Blackpool during General Election campaigning. PA Photo. Picture date: Tuesday November 12, 2019. See PA story POLITICS Election. Photo credit should read: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

The Tories have suffered from a massive shift in the polls putting them only just six points ahead of Labour who have maintained a steady climb.

A new Survation poll has said 29% of voters will cast their ballot for Labour while 35% of voters will go Tory.

The survey was carried out when the election campaign formally began last week. Labour have jumped three per cent while the Tories have gone up by 1% since the end of October when the last survey was conducted.

While Labour have managed to squeeze the gap between their party and the current frontrunners, the Lib Dems and Brexit party both appear to have made losses with the Lib Dems on 17% and Brexit Party down two points to 10%.

The Greens are currently on one per cent and SNP four per cent.

It suggests the smaller parties are seeing support lost to the two largest parties.

Age appears to be one of the largest factors in voter decision making, with 50% of 18-34 year-olds intend to vote for the Labour Party while 56% of people aged 65 and over intend to vote for the Tories.

2,037 people were polled in the survey.