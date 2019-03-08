Polling shows Labour won't win a general election without a shift on Brexit policy

PUBLISHED: 08:55 06 June 2019 | UPDATED: 08:55 06 June 2019

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn during campaigning in Peterborough ahead of the by-election. (Danny Lawson/PA)

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn during campaigning in Peterborough ahead of the by-election. (Danny Lawson/PA)

PA Wire/PA Images

New polling analysis has revealed that if a general election was to be held today it would be 'virtually impossible' for Labour to secure a majority in parliament with its current Brexit policy.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

According to the report from Best for Britain and HOPE Not Hate the only way Labour would be able to form a government would be in coalition with the Liberal Democrats and/or the SNP - who are likely to demand a People's Vote as part of the deal.

The report reveals that Labour would lose 40% of its 2017 vote - losing seats to the Liberal Democrats and the SNP - and a much smaller loss to the Brexit Party in its heartlands.

The findings come ahead of the Peterborough by-election which party insiders fear it will lose.

The analysis of each constituency - conducted by Focaldata - is based upon 15,231 responded across England, Scotland and Wales after the local elections.

It shows Labour would lose more than three votes to remain parties for every one vote it loses to the Brexit Party.

It concludes that the Conservatives will face the biggest parliamentary collapse in its history, losing more than 180 seats, with prominent Tory MPs such as Amber Rudd, Gavin Williamson, Penny Mordaunt and James Brokenshire all set to lose their seats if a general election were held today.

Boris Johnson's seat in Uxbridge and South Ruislip would also become very marginal.

The findings reveal that the Brexit Party would take 124 seats off the Conservative Party - and just 11 off Labour.

You may also want to watch:

The SNP would take a near clean sweep in Scotland, winning 55 of the 59 constituencies available, as Labour and the Conservatives would lose all their Scottish seats.

The polling also found that only 48% of those that voted Conservative in 2017 would vote in a fresh general election - with 37% voting for the Brexit Party - meaning every one vote the Conservatives loses to remain parties, it loses three and a half votes to the Brexit Party.

Only 57% of people who voted Labour in 2017 would now vote Labour in a general election with 30% planning to vote for Remain parties and 10% voting for the Brexit Party.

Commenting on the findings, Best for Britain's Naomi Smith said: "The consequences of Labour's ambivalent policy towards a final say on Brexit looks set to hurt them further. They're expected to lose almost half of their 2017 vote share, according to our analysis.

"The Labour leadership now needs to pick a side, and with them losing three times as many votes to remain parties as they are to the Brexit Party, it is obvious which position they should take if they want to be in government.

"This report shows that Brexit votes are split between Farage's party and the Conservatives. This should be a wake up call to internationalist MPs in all parties. If a new Conservative leader strikes a deal with Farage, future generations won't forgive those internationalist MPs who fail to do the same, and strongly make the case for a final say on Brexit."

Nick Lowles, HOPE not hate CEO, said: "This poll reveals a quite shocking surge in a hardline rightwing Brexit Party, led by a divisive and dangerous politician in Nigel Farage. If this poll results were borne out, it would cause a political earthquake to say the least - we are onto very, very dangerous ground and every mainstream party needs to think very carefully about how to avoid these results coming to pass.

"A hard Brexit, or a no deal Brexit, would cause untold damage to those communities where the far right wants to stir up division. A no deal Brexit would create a fertile breeding ground for the politics of hate. There is an anti-no deal majority but Labour is bleeding votes to parties that have taken a clear anti-Brexit stance"

"Labour will lose seats in areas that voted Leave if they continue to lose the support of Labour remain voters. It's counter-intuitive but it's the reality.

"The evidence is clear - from this poll, and the recent election results - if Labour wants to win a majority at the next election, it needs to move to keep its remain voters on board."

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £13

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Find out more

Latest Articles

BONNIE GREER: Impeachment is what America needs to awake from its slumber

House speaker Nancy Pelosi and President Donald Trump in a joint session of the US Congress. Photo: Cheriss May/NurPhoto

ANDREW ADONIS: The NHS will bury Brexit

Tens of thousands of protesters march on Downing Street against privatisation of the NHS. Photograph: See Li/PA.

Remainer properties targeted in spate of vandalism attacks

A car and an EU flag were vandalised after the EU elections in Wiltshire. Picture: Pete Creese

Farage claims European parliament investigation is 'politically motivated' as deadline for hearing is extended

Arron Banks (left) with Nigel Farage. Photograph: Ben Birchall/PA.

The story behind the Norn language

A solitary Double-crested Cormorant perched on top of a wooden piling in a watery marsh

Welsh government officially switches to campaign for Remain

The Senedd in Cardiff Bay. Picture: Tim Ireland/PA Archive/PA Images

GREAT EUROPEAN LIVES: Yves Saint Laurent

French fashion designer Yves Saint Laurent (1936 - 2008) in his Paris studio, January 1982. (Photo by John Downing/Getty Images)

Trump calls protests against his state visit 'fake news'

Protesters in Trafalgar Square, London on the second day of the state visit to the UK by US President Donald Trump. Picture: Jacob King/PA Wire

Rory Stewart overtakes Boris Johnson in Google search trends for Tory leadership candidates

Rory Stewart. Photograph: ITV.

New Led By Donkeys billboards set out to embarrass Trump and Farage further

Led By Donkeys have put up new billboards in London timed for Trump's visit. Picture: Led By Donkeys

MITCH BENN: Farage is the emperor without new clothes

Nigel Farage. Photograph: BBC.

Boris Johnson hits back in misconduct case over £350 million Brexit campaign claim

Boris Johnson is one of the candidates to be the new prime minister. (Photo by Peter Summers/Getty Images)

STAGE REVIEW: Anna

Georgia Landers, Diana Quick, Nathalie Armin and Michael Gould in Anna. Photo: Johann Pearson

Trump is 'bang out of order' on climate change: Sadiq Khan

London's mayor Sadiq Khan has slammed Trump on climate change. Picture: PA IMAGES

UK risks dropping out of 'Champions League' of science after Brexit

The UK has received £1 billion in EU scientific research funding. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Tory leadership contest: Who is running for the job?

Some of those vying for the job of Conservative Party leadership. (PA/PA Wire)

Corbyn must sack his aides to end the incompetence, says Labour grandee

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn during a visit to Salford. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

How the arrival of war shaped British music

Thousands stand before the Lincoln Memorial and listen to noted African American contralto Marian Anderson give a free concert after she was barred from singing in the concert hall of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

Health secretary tells Trump administration: 'NHS is not up for sale'

The NHS. Picture: PA/Dominic Lipinski

Women's football growth shown through new stickers

England women, from left, Millie Bright, Karen Bardsley, Lucy Bronze, Toni Duggan and Steph Houghton feature in the new Panini Womens World Cup sticker album.

JAMES OLIVER: The secrets of Soviet sci-fi

James Oliver has taken a look into the world of Soviet era sci-fi. Picture: Supplied

The curious concrete legacy of Albania

Bunkers from the book 'Metamorphosis: The Reuse of Albanian Bunkers from the Communist Era'

The man who taught Da Vinci to paint

Florentine artist Andrea del Verrocchio, who taught Leonardo Da Vinci how to paint. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

New poll shows what young people really think about Brexit

Young people's priorities and voting intentions have been revealed in a new poll. Photograph: Matt Crossick/ EMPICS Entertainment.

David Cameron has a new job leading board of artificial intelligence firm

David Cameron. Photograph: David Parry/PA.

How the Kurds have helped in the fight against Isis

Syrian Kurds wave the Kurdish flag, in the northeastern Syrian city of Qamishli. The Kurds have played an enormous role in helping defeat Isis. Photo: DELIL SOULEIMAN/AFP/Getty Images

Profits fall by 74% at burgundy passport manufacturer after French firm given blue passport contract

Brexiteer Andrew Rosindell with a mock-up of a blue passport. Photograph: Archant.

Britain's biggest business lobby group warns Tories about no-deal Brexit

The chief of the Confederation of British Industry Carolyn Fairbairn has warned Tory leadership candidates of the impact of no deal on British businesses. PIcture: BBC

Nigel Farage calls Lib Dem lead 'fake polling'

Farage has called the YouGov poll that put the Lib Dems ahead of the Brexit Party 'fake polling'. Picture: Leon Neal/Getty Images

It's not just Labour supporters lending votes to the Lib Dems - this Tory activist did too

Anti-Brexit campaigners outside Conservative Party annual conference. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA.

European election recount in Ireland could take a month to complete

Green Party senator Grace O'Sullivan (right) in conversation at the Ireland South count centre at Nemo Rangers GAA Club in Co Cork. Photograph: Michelle Devane/PA Wire.

Alastair Campbell: Labour will be complicit in Boris becoming prime minister

Alastair Campbell said on Radio 4 that Corbyn must campaign for a People's Vote. Picture: Nigel Sutton

Question Time: Labour MP leaves Brexiteer floundering to defend hard Brexit claims

The BBC Question Time in Epsom. Photograph: BBC.

Psychologist makes the perfect case for a second referendum on Question Time

Psychologist Steven Pinker on BBC Question Time. Photograph: BBC.

JAMES BALL: The terrifying track to no-deal

Boris Johnson is one of the candidates to be the new prime minister. (Photo by Peter Summers/Getty Images)

Nigel Farage and Boris Johnson are 'two very good guys', says Trump

Donald Trump and Nigel Farage

Is it too late for Jeremy Corbyn?

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn campaigning for his party before the European elections. Photograph: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire.

Iain Duncan Smith wants to know why he hasn't been taken to court like Boris

Iain Duncan Smith. Picture: Nigel Sutton.

BONNIE GREER: Why Britain should give Trump the Big Apple treatment

Bonnie Greer believes the British public should ignore Donald Trump during his visit. (Photo by Joe McNally/Getty Images)

Lib Dem leadership hopeful would ask the Queen to stop a no-deal Brexit

Queen Elizabeth II reading the Queen's Speech. Picture: PA.

Most Read

Nigel Farage faces ban from EU parliament for failure to declare gifts

Nigel Farage. (Photo by Rob Stothard/Getty Images)

US ambassador says the NHS will be ‘on the table’ in a post-Brexit deal with Trump

Woody Johnson on the Andrew Marr show. Photograph: BBC.

Trump says post-Brexit ‘wall’ at Irish border will ‘all work out very well’

US President Donald Trump (left) and Taoiseach leader Leo Varadkar. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire.

Trump trolled by dwindling popularity ratings on his visit to London

Led By Donkeys trolls Donald Trump with a reminder of his approval rating. Photograph: ByDonkeys/Twitter.

Trump is a hyena ‘ready to pounce’ on UK in event of no-deal Brexit, warns historian

Historian Sir Simon Schama on Sky News. Photograph: Sky.

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: How you can help the grassroots anti-Brexit campaigns

European flags placed by anti-Brexit campaigners outside the Houses of Parliament. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA.

Grassroots anti-Brexit campaigners are keeping up the pressure on politicians as Brexit rumbles on. Here is a list of the events organised across the UK in the coming weeks.

Newsletter Sign Up

The New European weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy