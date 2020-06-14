Video

Stop deflecting, says David Lammy, as he urges Boris Johnson to focus on the fight against racism

Shadow Justice Secretary David Lammy appeared on Andrew Marr show on Sunday, June 14. Picture: Andrew Marr Archant

Shadow justice secretary David Lammy has called out Boris Johnson for his recent tweets on Winston Churchill, querying why the prime minister has never tweeted so prolifically about coronavirus or the Windrush review.

In confirming that he would not support the dismantling of the Churchill statue, Mr Lammy described the prime minister’s acute interest in the subject as a “deflection” from the real issues.

He demanded “action” and “substance” to address the “historic injustices” which still exist to this day, rather than huge outrage dedicated to one selfish area of interest.

These requests feel particularly poignant as today marks the third anniversary of the Grenfell fire in which 72 people lost their lives, with the lives of survivors still far from back to normal.

The shadow justice secretary believes that for true equality to be achieved, the systemic issues which precipitate the current imbalance must be addressed.

He refused to be drawn into what he termed a “facile” debate on “who has experienced more racism”, in reference to a recent house of commons spat between home secretary Priti Patel and Vauxhall MP Florence Eshalomi.

Rather the shadow justice secretary wants this government to rectify the statistics which show the extent of the enduring problem.

One per cent of police officers are black.

One pc of judges are black.

Yet 51 pc of young offenders are black and minority ethnic (BAME).

Mr Lammy believes such polarities represent “the serious issues”, and urged those to be the government’s focus, rather than the staunch defence of statues.

The disproportionate impact of coronavirus on the BAME community - highlighted by a number of reports - provides further evidence of ongoing injustice.

A leaked section of the Public Health England report has indicated that mistrust over healthcare treatment may have prevented BAME people from seeking attention on a “timely basis”.

Mr Lammy described the finding as “horrifying”, and accused the government of being hypocritical by saying Black Lives Matter, whilst “burying” the part of the review which made actual recommendations.

Emphatically, he added: “You’re in government, do something about it!.”