Video

Brexiteer calls on EU to ignore parliamentary sovereignty over extension request

Lance Forman in the European parliament. Photograph: European parliament. Archant

A Brexit Party MEP has called on the European Union to ignore parliamentary sovereignty by rejecting a request for an extension to Article 50.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

The Brexiteers used to want parliamentary sovereignty, now they are lining up to demand the EU overrides the laws that Westminster set.

To applause from his Eurosceptic colleagues Lance Forman, a Brexit Party MEP, delivered a maiden speech in which he called for EU leaders to ignore the wishes of our representatives saying it was in the interests of "democracy".

He said: "In a few weeks our prime minister Boris Johnson, my friend, may be forced to ask for an extension to the Brexit deadline.

"If the EU truly believes in democracy it has to reject that request.

MORE: Brexit Party MEP mocked for appearing to claim that EU parliament voting machines are rigged

"Even if it doesn't like the outcome if you believe in democracy you have to stand with the British people. Our exit is long overdue."

Before the referendum Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage once claimed he wanted "a proud, patriotic country that has control of its borders, represents itself on the world stage and makes its own laws in our own sovereign parliament."

The Leave campaign he led, Leave.EU, tweeted: "Vote to leave the EU to ensure law-making power returns to our sovereign national parliament."

Arron Banks once commented: "If parliament is sovereign we can either do a brilliant job or awful depending on who we elect. It's called democracy."