Brexit Party MEP tweets bizarre suggestion for the UK's climate scientists

Brexit Party MEP Lance Forman has tweeted an interesting response to the climate change discussion. Picture: Isabel Infantes/PA Wire/PA Images PA Wire/PA Images

A Brexit Party MEP has made a remarkable contribution to a discussion about climate change with a surprising suggestion of his own.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Please tell me this is a parody https://t.co/Y4E9xEW7PQ — badly drawn bee (@soapachu) August 14, 2019

Lance Forman was chiming in with a tweet from Brexiteer broadcaster Julia Hartley-Brewer, who suggested that the threat of climate change is "spurious" and that she is "enjoying the sunshine". The TalkRadio host has called climate change activists a "doomsday cult" and frequently sows mistrust in climate science through her shows and columns.

But instead of condemning her remarks, the London MEP chimed in with some literal blue-sky thinking about how we could employ our climate scientists.

"I have always found people to be happier when the sky is blue - summer or winter. So why not get our climate scientists to change their focus to solving daytime cloud dispersal and also nighttime rain to water the plants. Joy trumps Armageddon fear."

He clarified that this is not Brexit Party policy.

As mad as a mad person with a degree in madness from Madchester university — John Simmonds (@johnsimmonds01) August 14, 2019

Dozens of Twitter users have mocked the proposal, although Forman tweeted a reply suggesting he was not entirely serious.

"You lot are so easy to wind up," he said, issuing a laughing-crying emoji in response to one Twitter user.

I think that allowing rain only at night really should be Brexit Party policy. Please push for this and defeat any doubters. — Stephen Mumford (@SDMumford) August 14, 2019

Where do we keep the unicorns though? — Sean #FBPE️️ (@Mer_Curios) August 14, 2019

You may also want to watch: