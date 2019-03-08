Brexit Party MEP tweets bizarre suggestion for the UK's climate scientists
PUBLISHED: 11:39 14 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:45 14 August 2019
PA Wire/PA Images
A Brexit Party MEP has made a remarkable contribution to a discussion about climate change with a surprising suggestion of his own.
Lance Forman was chiming in with a tweet from Brexiteer broadcaster Julia Hartley-Brewer, who suggested that the threat of climate change is "spurious" and that she is "enjoying the sunshine". The TalkRadio host has called climate change activists a "doomsday cult" and frequently sows mistrust in climate science through her shows and columns.
But instead of condemning her remarks, the London MEP chimed in with some literal blue-sky thinking about how we could employ our climate scientists.
"I have always found people to be happier when the sky is blue - summer or winter. So why not get our climate scientists to change their focus to solving daytime cloud dispersal and also nighttime rain to water the plants. Joy trumps Armageddon fear."
He clarified that this is not Brexit Party policy.
Dozens of Twitter users have mocked the proposal, although Forman tweeted a reply suggesting he was not entirely serious.
"You lot are so easy to wind up," he said, issuing a laughing-crying emoji in response to one Twitter user.
You may also want to watch:
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.