Thousands of European flags waved at Last Night of the Proms thanks to anti-Brexit campaigners

European flags at the Last Night of the Proms. Photograph: BBC. Archant

The BBC was forced to broadcast scenes of Last Night of the Proms attendees waving European flags after anti-Brexit campaigners handed out thousands.

The EU Flags Proms Team first organised the stunt in 2016 and have hailed this year's event their most success yet by handing out flags in all nations of the United Kingdom - including Swansea, Glasgow, Belfast and London.

The Remain campaigners claimed a publicity victory in 2017 when BBC television pictures showed a sea of blue and gold stars at the traditionally patriotic event.

Nigel Farage was far from impressed by the antics accusing concertgoers who waved the flags of being in denial about Brexit.

Speaking before the event a spokesperson for the group said: "The response we have had from people has been amazing.

"In the first year we did it there was a lot of aggression but now it's a really fun environment.

"I'm sure there will be another wonderful atmosphere this year because people are so engaged with what we do."

Campaigners also brought with them full-sized European flags and handed out blue and yellow berets as part of the efforts.