Boris Johnson is 'fuelled by racism and homophobia' claim MPs

Laura Pidock and Ed Davey on BBC Question Time. (Photograph: BBC News) Archant

Two MPs have been praised for delivering their stinging attacks on the possible next prime minister of the United Kingdom, with both claiming he is 'fuelled' by racism and homophobia.

Laura Pidock, a shadow Labour minister, was one of the MPs to make the claims on BBC's Question Time in Tottenham.

Her remarks were in response to an audience member asking about whether it was felt he is beatable in the leadership race.

Pidock says he is - but in a general election - not the leadership contest.

The North West Durham MP replied: "I think amongst the selectors and the Tory members, he is unbeatable, but I would also say he is deplorable, he is fuelled by racism, he is fuelled by homophobia."

"I represent an area which had Medomsley detention centre, and you can Google and see the historic sexual abuse that took place against boys and young men there.

"Boris Johnson said, of investigating historical sexual abuse, that it was 'spaffing money against the wall'."

To cries of "no" from the audience, she asked: "Is that person really fit to run our country?"

She continued: "To say that people that have been through these examples of historical sexual abuse should have their justice.

"And I will say this to either of the candidates, none of them have committed themselves to ending austerity.

"There are real examples all over this country of people suffering. 14 million people in poverty, 1.5 million people destitute. People using food banks in work as common place.

"He has none of the answers to the really serious issues in this country, so he will be beatable, but it will be at a general election."

Lib Dem leadership contestant Ed Davey meanwhile said we should reject both Corbyn and Johnson.

"Our country is divided, our country is in a mess. We need a prime minister who is going to heal those divisions and sort out the mess, and Boris Johnson isn't that prime minister.

"I think he is beatable, whether he is a racist or not, he's made racist comments, he's made homophobic comments, he's made Islamophobic comments, he's made anti-Scottish comments.

"You cannot heal the country when you take aim at lots of different people in our country.

"He may be beatable but you have a Tory party very split, you have to have two Tories on a panel on Question Time these days to represent the Tory party.

"And they are split on ideological grounds, you have one Tory who wants a hard Brexit which will damage our country, and you've got another no-deal Brexit which will destroy our economy.

"I think we should reject both candidates because they are not fit, and I hope there will be a general election to get rid of them."