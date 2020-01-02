Latest The New European

Layla Moran comes out as pansexual - and won't rule out bid for Lib Dem leader

PUBLISHED: 10:28 03 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:28 03 January 2020

Rosy Cobb and Layla Moran. Lib Dem MP Moran has come out as pansexual and says she is in a

Rosy Cobb and Layla Moran. Lib Dem MP Moran has come out as pansexual and says she is in a "really committed" relationship with Cobb. Picture: Layla Moran

Layla Moran

Liberal Democrat MP Layla Moran has come out as pansexual and has revealed that she is in a relationship with a woman.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

The MP of Oxford West and Abingdon tweeted a photo of herself and her partner Rosy Cobb, saying: "2020 is a new decade and a new path in my journey. Last year I fell in love with a wonderful woman. Something I'd never even considered before. Now I am just happy #Pansexual #OutAndProud"

Moran, who has been tipped as a potential future leader for the Lib Dems, told Pink News that she had previously only had relationships with men but found that she "hit it off" with former Lib Dem press secretary Cobb.

Cobb was suspended from the party after allegations that she faked an email to a journalist in order to pretend the party had responded to a request for comment.

An openDemocracy investigation into the alleged £100,000 sale of Lib Dem voter data received far greater media prominence after the party's press office, claiming it had sent a response which was not included, appeared to have faked the email.

Pink News states that Moran "defended" her partnership with Cobb, which the MP says is a "really committed, loving, supportive relationship" with Cobb.

Moran said her family - including a gay brother and sister - were "wonderful" when she came out to them as pansexual.

She explained pansexuality as an attraction to the person rather than their gender.

Moran claimed that some people had asked her to consider whether or not being in a relationship with a woman would be good for her career.

"They definitely would not have said anything like that had she been a man," she said.

Speaking about what it is like to be an out member of the LGBT+ community in parliament, she said she has looked to "brilliant role models" such as Ruth Davidson and Justine Greening, who are both gay.

While she said she doesn't "really care" about potential negative reaction in Westminster, she pointed out that LGBT+ issues have taken a "backwards step" in recent years.

"If there was ever a time we need to keep pushing these issues, I think it's now."

Asked about the furore around former Lib Dem leader Tim Farron's personal views on LGBT+ people, Moran claimed he is an "ally" of the community.

Farron, an evangelical Christian, has given mixed responses to questioning on his views of gay marriage, gay sex and sexual orientation, and stepped down after his party performed poorly in the 2017 election.

On Farron's views at that time, Moran said: "The thing that I found most depressing about it is that I'd spoken to him about these issues, and knew he was an ally of the LGBT+ community, but the way he was expressing himself made it sound like the party and he weren't, and that isn't a reflection of his or the party's views."

Moran, who was tipped as a potential future leader even before Jo Swinson stepped up, said the decision to run for leader is "really big" but did not rule it out.

"You bring your friends and family and all of you with you when you decide to do something like that, so it's not something I'm going to be doing or saying lightly," she said.

Rosy Cobb's suspension came about after it was alleged by investigative news site openDemocracy that she had faked an email response to one of their requests for comment.

OpenDemocracy's report, into the alleged sale of Lib Dem voter data, ran without a comment from the party in November, sparking a row about whether the party had sent a reply.

The furore resulted in the openDemocracy story receiving much greater coverage, and Jo Swinson announced an investigation into the matter.

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £13

Latest Articles

Why in 2020 I'll continue to resist Brexit

Boris Johnson walks past a Union flag-themed JCB, after driving it through a fake wall emblazoned with the word

MANDRAKE: Dacre dread at Daily Mail

Paul Dacre, former editor of The Daily Mail, arrives to give evidence to the Leveson Inquiry. (Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)

10 New Year's resolutions for Remainers

A European flag is lit up by anti-Brexit campaigners outside the Houses of Parliament. Photograph: Kirsty O'Connor/PA.

Government earmarks £3 billion for farmers to help with loss of EU subsidies after Brexit

Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a visit to Darnford Farm in Banchory near Aberdeen. Photograph: Andrew Milligan/PA.

Petition calling for Iain Duncan Smith not to get a knighthood hits nearly 200,000

Iain Duncan Smith. Photograph: Parliament TV.

Rebecca Long-Bailey 'considering' Labour leadership run as other Corbyn allies eye bid

Rebecca Long-Bailey on the Andrew Marr show. Photograph: BBC.

Brexiteer Iain Duncan-Smith to receive knighthood in New Years Honours

Brexit Bogeyman Iain Duncan-Smith in the House of Commons. Photograph: House of Commons.

Two thirds of my staff are EU nationals. This is what I'm worried about.

Anti-Brexit campaigners wave Union and European Union flags outside the Houses of Parliament. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA.

George Osborne compares Boris Johnson to Dr Jekyll and Hyde character

George Osborne appears on LBC Radio. Photograph: LBC.

Ed Davey's Christmas message urges people to love their neighbours - 'even those who believe in unicorns'

Ed Davey delivers his Christmas message. Photograph: PA/Lib Dems.

Boris Johnson wants to 'reunite the country' - here's my plan for doing it

Boris Johnson. Photograph: Leon Neal/PA Wire.

Only democratic change will help us rejoin the EU

Campaigners fighting to stay in the EU. Picture: Peter Summers/Getty Images.

How boomers created the magic of Christmas childhoods

It's A Wonderful life (1946) Photo: Contributed

Lessons from history that Labour need to learn

Jeremy Corbyn will stand down as Labour leader. Picture: JONATHAN BRADY/PA IMAGES

The big Lib Dem mistake was not to focus on the Tories

Former Liberal Democrat Leader Jo Swinson. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA Wire/PA Images.

Labour's failure was not to explain the consequences of Brexit

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn after casting his vote in the 2019 General Election. Picture: Joe Giddens/ PA Wire

My appeal to Remainers fighting Brexit - don't give in

Anti-Brexit demonstrator outside the Houses of Parliament. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA.

UK is becoming 51st state of America under Tories, claims SNP MP

Boris Johnson with US president Donald Trump. Picture: Saul Leob/Getty Images.

Woman who lost wedding ring in ballot box reunited with jewellery item

Charlotte, 22, reunited with her wedding ring and the ballot box after it slipped off her finger while casting her vote in Thursdays general election. Photograph: Trafford Council /PA Wire .

Complaints into former Welsh secretary not upheld

Boris Johnson with Alun Cairns during a visit to Barry Island in South Wales. (Frank Augstein/PA)

Labour MPs rebel against leadership to support Brexit deal

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn speaks during the Brexit debate in the House of Commons. Photograph: House of Commons/PA Wire.

Labour MP says she will back Boris Johnson's Brexit deal

Emma Lewell-Buck in the House of Commons. Photograph: Parliament TV.

Pro-Remain Labour MP Clive Lewis to run for Labour leader

Norwich South Labour MP Clive Lewis. Picture: Kate Wolstenholme

Group formerly known as Change UK announces it is disbanding

Mike Gapes, Chuka Umunna, Anna Soubry, Heidi Allen, Chris Lesley, Gavin Esler and Andrea Cooper at the launch of Change UK, The Independent Group's European election campaign. Photograph: Nicola Tree/Getty.

Former Tory MP who lost seat made life peer to continue as minister

Conservative candidate Zac Goldsmith loses his Richmond Park seat in the 2019 general election. Photograph: Steve Parsons/PA.

SNP's Ian Blackford calls out Boris Johnson for playing with phone in debate

SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford criticises Boris Johnson for playing with his phone. Photograph: Parliament TV.

Rise in reports of people flagged up to authorities over right-wing extremism

Home secretary Priti Patel during a visit to Kent Police College in Maidstone. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

WILL SELF: The true meaning of Christmas

Michael Gove is chased by an anti-Brexit Father Christmas. Photograph: Sky News/Twitter.

The classical music clown who refused to be cowed

Danish-born pianist Victor Borge. Photo: Boris Spremo/Toronto Star via Getty Images

STAGE REVIEW: A Christmas Carol

A Christmas Carol at the Old Vic in London. Photo: Manuel Harlan

London's Calling: The city as a subject for song

The Kinks, (L-R) Peter Quaife, Ray Davies, Dave Davies, and Mick Avory in London, England, 1966. Photo: Reprise Records/Warner Bros./Courtesy of Getty Images

New exhibition to rescue art's radical women

Self-portrait by Jessica Dismorr. Photo: Private Collection

How relationships differentiate from one language to another

How relationships differentiate from one language to another. Photo: Getty Images

The Spector hanging over Christmas

Music producer Phil Spector in Los Angeles 1963. Photo: Ray Avery/Getty Images)

When Shoot! Magazine was football's messenger

50 Years of Shoot! Photo: Shoot! Magazine

That's life: The story of the classic photo journalism magazine

Children at Puppet Theatre, Paris, 1963. Photo: Alfred Eisenstaedt

MANDRAKE: Why did Theresa May's adviser drop out of TV election coverage?

Theresa May's former chief of staff Nick Timothy and joint-chief of staff Fiona Hill after the 2017 general election. Photograph: Rick Findler/PA.

Romania remembers its bloody 1989 revolution

A crowd of civilians hide after the overthrow of Romanian dictator Nicolae Ceausescu. Photo: David Turnley/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images

The fascinating history of space stations

International Space Station: Photo by NASA via Getty Images

Agatha Christie: A very modern mystery writer

1946 in Devonshire, England- Agatha Christie at typewriter in her home.

Most Read

Politician to hand back MBE in protest at Iain Duncan Smith’s knighthood

Mike Smith-Clare (left) is returning his MBE honour because Iain Duncan Smith (right) is receiving a knighthood. Photograph: Archant/TNE/House Of Commons.

Former black rod argues that John Bercow does not deserve to join House of Lords

Former House of Commons speaker John Bercow. Photo: Stefan Rousseau/ PA Wire/PA Images.

Nigel Farage ignores calls to heal Brexit divisions by claiming he ‘crushed Remoaners’

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage addresses supporters at the Washington Central Hotel in Workington. Photograph: Danny Lawson/PA Wire.

Borough Market traders horrified at being featured in government pro-Brexit video

Borough Market traders said they

Gary Lineker: Brexit is going to happen - and Brexiteers ‘can own it now’

Brexiteers can 'own it now', said Gary Lineker. Picture: Jack Taylor/Getty Images

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Anti-Brexit grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Campaigners fighting against Brexit ahead of the Halloween deadline. Photograph: Rick Findler/PA Wire.

Find your nearest anti-Brexit campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.