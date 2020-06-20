Layla Moran says she wants Lib Dems to be more radical than Labour

Layla Moran MP makes a speech at the Liberal Democrats conference at the Bournemouth International Centre. PA Archive/PA Images

A leadership candidate for the Liberal Democrats said she wants to make it ‘cool’ to vote for her party again.

Layla Moran, who is standing in the competition against Wera Hobhouse and Ed Davey, said she wants Labour to ‘fear’ the Lib Dems at the next election.

The MP for Oxford West and Abingdon told Business Insider: “I want to take the Lib Dems back to our radical roots. I want us to be seen as more radical than Labour”.

She explained: “It’s really important that the Liberal Democrats put forward that vision of hope.

“I will be more radical more Labour and I will be unapologetic about that.”

Moran has edited a 128-page publication called Build Back Better which lays out “progressive and centre-left” policies.

The MP, who was elected in 2017, said she wants to win over young people again after the party was tainted by the coalition.

She said: “There is now going to be a huge gap in the market for a party that speaks to the concerns of young people in particular. Obviously, during [the] Coalition we lost a lot of that vote, and I’m intent that we win those votes back.

“When I was at university, I know it is difficult for people to remember this, but it was cool to vote Lib Dem.

“I want it to be cool to vote Lib Dem again.”

Asked whether Sir Keir Starmer should be worried about a Liberal Democrat party under Moran, she said: “I hope he would be. Certainly, we need to go after those votes that they [Labour] are taking for granted.

“That’s students, young people, and anyone who wants massive change.”