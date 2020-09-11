Video

Remainer urges other pro-Europeans to support Brexit and proposes plan to mitigate effects

Talkshow host Maajid Nawaz called on Remainers to accept the referendum result; LBC Archant

A national radio host has called on Remainers to accept Britain’s decision to leave the EU and contribute to Britain’s post-Brexit development.

The LBC’s Maajid Nawaz said he accepted the fact Britain would be leaving the EU at the end of the year and urged other Remainers to follow suit.

“My fellow Remainers, we’ve lost the debate, Brexit is going to happen,” Nawaz said.

“Any good strategist needs to now plan and decide a new strategy - what I call ‘Remain plan B’”.

This included rallying behind the “integrity” of the Union and backing plans to improve relations with the Five Eyes (Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and the United States) and CANZUK alliances.

He said: “We have to develop a vision for our place in the world after having lost the Brexit debate. Our place used to be in the European Union...but we now have to carve out a new space.”

On the issue of regions of the UK calling for independence, he said: “The first main strategic aim of Remain Plan B is to preserve the integrity of the United Kingdom. If you and Scotland oppose the independence of the Shetlands drive for independence then how on earth are you calling for independence from the rest of the United Kingdom?”

He urged Remainers to help develop “a vision for our global alliances” that was based on greater trade and information sharing with like-minded nations and said that Britain would have to back the US or China as the two nations go head-to-head in a trade war.

“The US trade war with China cannot be ignored,” Nawaz warned. “The reason is because when there is a war, by definition, you have to pick a side. The US has already passed Magnitsky Act sanctions on those who cooperate with the economy of China.

“That means that if we want a future post-Brexit, we will have to choose either the United States of America or China.”